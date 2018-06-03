Ex-Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo's Son, Obinna Dies In The U.S

Published:

Obinna Okadigbo, the son of former Senate President Chuba Okadigbo is dead.





Obinna, who was reportedly in his 20s, died in the United States of America from a cold related ailment. He studied in the US and was residing in Maryland prior to his death.





Former media aide to Okadigbo, Dr James Okoroma, confirmed the death to journalist.





Okoroma said: “Obinna was a warm and personable person, he died abroad. His exit is painful not just to his family but everybody who knew him.”





Relatives and friends of the deceased have visited the Abuja residence of the former lawmaker to sympathise with them.





The mother of the deceased, Senator (Mrs) Magery Okadigbo, was said to have traveled to the US to arrange for the return of remains of Obinna.





Source: Sun

Share This