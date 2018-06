Published:

One of Nigeria's finest Corporate Communications and marketing guru Mr Okon Iyanam is dead.According to news reaching CKN News ,the amiable Okon died in the early hours of this morning .He was at one time ,the Executive Director Globacom and Chief Marketing Officer at Zain (Airtel) amongst several other blue chip companies where he has worked .Many people have taken to social media to express their sadness over his demise.CKN News has exclusively learnt he was shotMore details later