Even As I Am Not A Graduate...I Am Richer Than Most Of Them - Singer Tekno

Tekno, a popular Afropop singer, says it is not fair that graduates are unable to count millions like he does.





In a series of videos on his Instagram stories, the artist whose birth name is Augustine Miles Kelechi, urged people to participate actively in governance so that the country can get better.





"The prince is back, I’m just trying to get it back up, a lot of things London did to my skin. I’m just trying to freshen up,” he said.“I must be honest the British accent is pretty difficult, I don try the accent no gree download,” he continued in pidgin English.





"It’s not fair, I no go school and I dey count mone; I got millions in hundreds, this country gaz change. Graduates too gaz dey chop.“See this change has to happen, I go vote make you vote. God please we need a better Nigeria.





"Let’s be honest, Nigerians have some of the smartest people in the world, our country suppose bad. One day sha, we will get there, this country go bad I mean bad as in freaking good.”





The artiste is currently signed to Made Men Music Group, which is owned by Ubi Franklin.

