Establish A Hall Of Shame In Nigeria Buhari...Soyinka Tells FG

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned president Muhammadu Buhari for praising ex-dictator late Sani Abacha and at the same time honouring MKO Abiola.





The outspoken literary icon made this known during the conferment of posthumous award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the presumed winner of the June 12 presidential election, the Late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.





During his speech, Soyinka said: “Stop confusing Nigerians. In one breath you extol Abacha, in another breath you honour MKO. How can you extol Abacha who if he were alive today would be in the ICC (International Criminal Court).”





Speaking further, Soyinka says he was "knocked out of his throat” by the apology tendered by Buhari for the June 12 atrocities of Nigerian past dictators who were responsible.





The president also awarded Abiola’s running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe, and the late human rights lawyer, the Late Gani Fawehinmi, Grand Commander Order of the Nigeria (GCON).

