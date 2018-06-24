Enyinnaya Abaribe Was Arrested For Alleged Gun Running And For Supporting IPOB....Lawyer

Published:

The Department of State Security (DSS) is detaining former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, for alleged gun running and aiding and supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), his lawyer said yesterday.



Mr. Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) told reporters in Abuja that the search warrant procured by the DSS to search Abaribe’s Abuja residence on Thursday allowed it to “focus and search for arms and ammunitions and any other incriminating document, while the alleged crime was aiding and supporting a proscribed body, i.e. IPOB.”



The search came moments after the Senator representing Abia South was picked up by security agents at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, where he had gone for a haircut.



The search warrant was dated June 2, 2018.



Ume said the ‘excruciating search of all corners and every item’ in the house lasted from about 5pm till 11:15 pm Friday.



He also said 27 items were taken from his client’s home none of which was a gun or ammunition.



His words: “but unfortunately, two of the 27 items include the two handsets of two USA citizens found in the house.



“One of the laptops taken included that of an educationist containing examination questions slated to be set for students on the 25th of June 2018.



“All pleas for these questions to be copied were refused.”

