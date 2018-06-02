Elderly Woman Drags Husband’s Girlfriend To Court For Adultery ,Damages

Published:





An elderly married Zimbabwean woman, Tsitsi Chiyangwa, has filed papers for adultery damages against a young woman from her neighbourhood whom she accused of having a sexual affair with her husband.





Although she could not reveal how much she was suing for, Tsitsi wants compensation from her husband’s girlfriend, Miriam Chiyamba, for having an affair with her husband.





Tsitsi claimed that her husband, Andrew Chiyangwa, was her ‘property’ and by virtue of Miriam snatching him away from her it was like destroying her property.“I am married under Marriage Act Chapter 5:11 which states that a husband must marry one woman.





"My husband is now sleeping at her house and she always accommodates him. At one point, she came to my place of residence in the company of three Police officers demanding to take my husband,” she said.





She said that what irked her most is the fact that Miriam is of the same age as her third child; and that she vowed not to terminate her relationship with her husband saying it was part of her job.





"She told me that she came from Mutare to Harare to work; and snatching other people’s husbands is her work.“I just want her to leave Andrew Chiyangwa alone, he is my husband. “If the court leaves her continuing having a love affair with my husband I will do something that will end up with me being locked up,” she said.





Miriam admitted having an affair with Tsitsi’s husband. She said that she found nothing wrong in having an affair with Andrew. "I started having an affair with him in 2009 and we have a child together. “I don’t see if there is any problem with me falling in love with him,” she said.





However, magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti dismissed Tsitsi’s application on the grounds that the court had no mandate to stop the relationship.

