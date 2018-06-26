EFCC, FBI Partner to Fight Cyber Crime

Published:

"Trends in global security denote that cyber crimes is the latest form of terrorism and corruption and this is a growing concern affecting all nations in the 21st century".



Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, made this assertion on Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Commission's Head Office, Wuse II, Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI led by Mr. George Piro.



Magu, while speaking through the Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar Abbah, said the anti-graft agency in partnership with international agencies will leave no stone unturned in tackling menace as it posed a big threat to the global world.



“Petitions evolving from cyber crimes have been on the increase on the EFCC website. These scams are being duly investigated by the Cyber Crimes Unit with a view to bring culprits to justice”, he said.



The anti-graft czar stressed the need for more international partners as EFCC has only two professionals duly skilled to tackle cyber crimes.



He further listed cyber crimes as crimes that use computer networks or devices to advance other ends to include fraud and identity theft as well as Information warfare.



He appreciated the FBI for its "invaluable" support for the Commission and called for sustained partnership.



In his remark, Piro who was excited to visit Africa for the first time said, the visit to Nigeria was borne out of the outstanding performance of the EFCC.



"The main purpose of my visit is to acknowledge the exemplary role EFCC has played and to thank you for the continuous partnership that has resulted in mutually beneficial rewards in the fight against corruption.



"The professionalism your team at EFCC has displayed is commendable; the impact of this is seen in the fortnightly briefs by the International Operations Division of the FBI which closely monitor the operations of the EFCC", Piro said.



He acknowledged the trend of cybercrime as "truly a global trend" adding that steps are being taking to address it.



His words: "We hope to eradicate cybercrime despite the challenges by getting the right (qualified and talented) work force and station them in United States of America as well as Nigeria. Due to the limited resources to fight cybercrime, we have premiered leadership programmes in cyber crime technology gathering in the USA and will invite selected personnel from EFCC to join in this scheme to foster anti-graft network and boost the relationship".



Piro, an Assistant Director, International Operations Division was accompanied on the visit by Jay Bernardo, his Special Assistant and Paula Parkinson, Legal Attaché, Abuja.

