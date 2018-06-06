EFCC Arraigns Man For Possession Of Fake Document

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, has arraigned one Hassan Olaleye Damilola before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on possession of a document containing false pretence.



The offence is contrary to Section 6 8(b) and (13) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.



Peter Toluwabori, on or about the 10th day of April, 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, knowing that his Android powered phone and MTN Sim card otherwise known as (Subscriber Identification Module) No. 08100994395 and Glo Sim card (otherwise known as Subscriber Identification Module) No. 08073175280 may be used in evidence in a Judicial proceeding willfully destroyed the phone and the Sim cards with intent to prevent them from being used in evidence.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.



In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Zainab Ettu, asked the court for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.



Counsel to the defendant, Gani Ogunsanwo, who claimed that he was not aware of the "new order that two seals must be attached to a bail application", could not convince the court to grant his client bail.



Justice Dada , therefore, directed the defence counsel to do the needful in respect of the bail application.



The judge ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to June 14, 2018 for hearing of the bail application.

