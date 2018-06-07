Ecobank Mobile App Attracts 5M New Customers In 6 Months

Published:





Ecobank Nigeria has disclosed that its mobile App has attracted a whopping five million new customers in the last six months as a result of its improved seamless applications.





The Executive Director, Consumer Bank, Ecobank, Mrs Carol Oyedeji said this at the digital Pay Expo 2018 that took place in Lagos, an event which brings together stakeholders in digital financial services to discuss key issues affecting the payments industry.





Announcing Ecobank’ s participation, Oyedeji, said the bank is a frontline financial institution offering world-class digital products that have further pushed the frontiers of financial inclusion across the continent.





According to Oyedeji, the Digital Pay Expo 2018 was just another opportunity for Ecobank to showcase its leadership position in digital payments and financial inclusion with innovative financial services for the vast majority of Nigerians.





She further stated that the Ecobank Mobile App which has won several international awards does not only remove barriers to financial inclusion but also provides convenience on cardless withdrawals, transfers and bill payments.





“The Ecobank Mobile App has attracted over five million new customers in the past six months. Also on display, is the new EcobankPay, the newly launched unified payment solution using QR to accept MasterPass, mVisa and mCash payments at merchant’s locations.

Products on display by Ecobank include the Ecobank Mobile App which enables customers instantly open Ecobank Xpress Account; this account type does not attract any account fees, paperwork or minimum balance requirement,” she added.





