Ebonyi Pastor Embraces Islam After Encounter With Allah

An unnamed pastor has shocked several christians after he dumped Christianity to embrace the religion of the Muslim, Islam.





It was gathered from online sources that this man claims he is related to the former Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr Sam Egwu.





The man who also claimed that he was a pastor in a church in Abuja said he had a misunderstanding with his General Overseer because he was not ready to compromise.





The new Muslim convert said many people think it is only money that can make anyone embrace Islam but his case is different.





According to him, he was directed by Allah in his dreams to convert to Islam. The man now preaches the religion of Islam.

