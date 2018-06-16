Eagles Vows To Defeat Croatia Today

Published:

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and captain Mikel Obi say the team are capable of delivering on its promise on Saturday against Croatia.





The Nigerian side will face Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium in their opening Group D match at the Fifa World Cup.





Rohr, who earlier in the day had addressed the media before the team’s training session, said he was sure that his team were in shape to get a good result.





“We know the importance of getting a good result. It is important that we set out well, and we have been doing our best to be in good condition, just like I said earlier today,” he said.





“Now that we are here and close to the hour, the players are in the right mood and ready for Croatia. We will do what is necessary.’’





Rohr assured that injuries were not the team’s worries at the moment, but how to get it right during the game.





Captain of the side Mikel Obi equally assured that his teammates were ready and eager to go against the Croats.





“As a team, we have done all that is needed, training and getting fit. We the players are also ready to do the job on the pitch as expected.





“I can assure Nigerians and all our other fans worldwide that we will do our best and ensure we do not disappoint them,’’ he said.

