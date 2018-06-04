Duro Meseko Joins APC National Publicity Race

Published:

Former member, House of Representatives, Hon Durosinmi Meseko yesterday joined the race to clinch the position of National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the June 23 National Convention of the party.



Speaking after the Secretary of the Convention Committee, Sen Ben Uwajumobu presented him the nomination form, Meseko said his interest in the office was motivated by his desire to portray the party in the best possible light.



” In arriving at, and clarifying this aspiration, I first introspectively considered my ability, passion, energy, drive and desire to portray our party in the best possible light and make the real image of principles and fidelity to the people that we truly stand for”.



According to him, he had taken time to consult widely before taking a final decision.



“Realising that our greatest asset has been our beginning history of consensus and continuing ability to build, and sometimes forge this consensus, i consulted widely with critical stakeholders at every level to ensure that we could build a consensus in the best spirit and character of our Party. It is the combination of these that has brought me before you to offer myself to serve and for service”, he declared.



In his words, ” there is no gainsaying the fact that as a ruling party with a strong opposition breathing down its neck, we can least afford the luxury of not putting a round peg in a round hole in our publicity unit, especially during this critical moment that the nation is transiting into election season proper. The implications are better imagined”.



Meseko enuntiated a 7-point agenda he would pursue if given the opportunity to include among others; factual dissemination of information to the general public at all times, key strategic initiatives and collaborations with relevant internal and external stakeholders to reiterate the party,s achievements, cire values and demonstrated interest and commitment to nation building, educate the nation about the

acceptable dynamics of democratic and shiw that arising oppositions are neither credible, nor possess any track record that can be trusted and robust defence and management of the corporate image of the APC at all times.

Share This