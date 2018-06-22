DSS Arrests Two Suspected ISIS Commanders In Abuja

Published:

The Department of State Services has announced that it has arrested two Islamic State in West Africa commanders, Bashiru Adams and Rufai Sajo, in Kukuntu village, Gwgwalada, Abuja.





This development comes a few days after The Sun UK published a report that ISIS members are heading to Nigeria to train more members that will attack the UK.





The DSS made the arrest of the ISIS commanders known in a statement signed and released by the spokesperson of the agency, Tony Opuiyo. According to Opuiyo, the suspects were arrested on May 5th after special operations on identified targets.





He also announced that the agency on April 28, also arrested one Umar Dogo, a suspected member of ISWA at Muda Lawal market in Bauchi.





Opuiyo said the suspects were discovered to have concluded plans to perpetuate the ideals of the group in the area, and in collaboration with Boko Haram, carry out heinous violent attacks on innocent persons.

Share This