Don’t Be Afraid Of Detention - Fayose Mocks Obasanjo

Published:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should stop raising false alarm on plot to arrest him and rather be ready to clear his name of any allegation levelled against him.





Obasanjo had on Friday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari government of planning to arrest and detain him.





Fayose, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Saturday, said Obasanjo deserves whatever humiliation he was getting from President Muhammadu Buhari.





Fayose said; “When other Nigerians were at the receiving end of President Buhari’s dictatorship, Obasanjo was going in and out of the Presidential Villa.





“Nigerians are being humiliated and tried every day by the dictatorial government of President Muhammadu Buhari that he (Obasanjo) helped to enthrone. Some of us have gone through trials before and we are not afraid of trials even today.”





“The President can go ahead and arrest Obasanjo if he desires but he should remember that what goes around comes around. He won’t be President forever too. After all, they have been intimidating and humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife.”





“Where was he when Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) was arrested and detained since 2015 despite court orders for his release? When over 1,000 members of the Nigeria’s Islamic Movement were killed in Zaria and their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky arrested and dumped in detention since 2016 despite court orders to release him, what did Obasanjo do?” Fayose queried.

Share This