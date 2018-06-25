Don Jazzy, Tonto Dikeh, Others Mourn The Death Of Dbanj's 13 Month Old Son

Published:





Nigerians and the entertainment industry as a whole has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Dbanj's 13-month old son, Daniel The Third who reportedly drowned in a pool yesterday.





Fans and celebrities who simply can't swallow the bitter pill have all taken to socail media to mourn the death of Daniel who only celebrated his first birthday a month ago.





Don Jazzy wrote, 'Just heard the worst news in a long time'.





Dbanjs manager, Frank Amudo also wrote, 'Trying Times Try God. He Is Still Worthy Of All Our Praises.

