Monday, 25 June 2018

Don Jazzy, Tonto Dikeh, Others Mourn The Death Of Dbanj's 13 Month Old Son

Published: June 25, 2018

Nigerians and the entertainment industry as a whole has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Dbanj's 13-month old son, Daniel The Third who reportedly drowned in a pool yesterday.

Fans and celebrities who simply can't swallow the bitter pill have all taken to socail media to mourn the death of Daniel who only celebrated his first birthday a month ago.

Don Jazzy wrote, 'Just heard the worst news in a long time'.

Dbanjs manager, Frank Amudo also wrote, 'Trying Times Try God. He Is Still Worthy Of All Our Praises.

