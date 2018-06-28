Doctor Dies While Watching Nigeria Lose To Argentina

Published:

An Ebonyi-based medical doctor slumped and died shortly after the Super Eagles suffered an agonising 2-1 defeat to Argentine to exit the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.





CKN News understands that Dr Chidi (surname withheld), who was attached to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA) in Ebonyi, had cardiac arrest after the game.





He was said to have been watching the match with high hope that the Eagles would fly past their South American rivals.





“It’s true that he was watching the match when he collapsed but I don’t think it has anything to do with the match. I think it is just an isolated case. It can happen to another person. It’s a sudden death which could have happened without the match,” one of his colleagues told Daily Sun.





“You know for you to say a definite cause of the death, you have to do an autopsy. And for you to get an autopsy and for you to get an autopsy you have to get the consent from his family.





“So, we cannot say definitively. It might be an infection. It happened at his residence. He is staying with his brother in-law. That’s where the incident happened.”





