Details Of How Opeyemi Bamidele Almost Got Killed In Ekiti

The picture of the mobile police officer (MOPOL) that mistskenly shot a former member of the House of Representatives, Opeyemi Bamidele, in the arm has been revealed. He has been described as an unauthorised armed policeman who accidentally discharged his weapon.













Bamidele was quickly rushed to the hospital while the policemen was beaten to a pulp. The shooting was said to be as a result of an accidental discharge but the state APC Chairman, Jide Awe, insisted that it was an attack targeted at Fayemi.“When he shot at the crowd, I believe sincerely that he (the police) aimed at Dr Kayode Fayemi but narrowly, he (Fayemi) was pushed by somebody walking behind him,” Awe was quoted as saying.





"Opeyemi Bamidele was equally very near him and the shot hit him. But I can say authoritatively that he’s not badly hit, and he is recovering as we are talking.”The Police authorities in the state have also confirmed the incident and stated that the investigations have begun into the shooting.

