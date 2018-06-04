Details Of How Buhari Approved Bukola Saraki's Arrest

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he had no objections to any plan by the police to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki over a string of murder cases in Kwara State.The president received Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris at the State House on Friday afternoon, during which he was told of at least 20 murders allegedly linked to Senator Saraki in his home state, according to multiple sources briefed of the meeting.Sources said the police chief arrived at the State House with a cornucopia of homicide investigation documents relating to Senator Saraki. The top lawmaker could be arrested any day from now following the president’s position that the law should run its course insofar as detectives have sufficient facts to file charges.Already, the police have declared him a person of interest in the deadly robbery incident in Offa, the second-largest settlement in Kwara State. The police said at least 17 persons, including nine police officers, were killed and five banks raided in the April 5 attack.The police said the death toll from the robbery has risen steadily to 33 as at last week. Twenty 22 suspects, including a dismissed police sergeant, have been announced arrested.Saraki was amongst the first set of leaders to condemn the attack and called for a sweeping investigation and prosecution of all suspects.