Delta State Governor Mourns Ras Kimono’s

Published:

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sympathised with the family, friends and Nigerian music industry over the demise of reggae music legend Ras Kimono.





The singer died on Sunday at the age of 60.





According to a close family source, he was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi after he slumped on Saturday and passed away on Sunday.





Kimono hailed from Onicha Olona community in Delta.





The governor described the deceased as a true music legend whose songs entertained Nigerians in the 80s.





“I received with sadness the news of the passing away of Ras Kimono, a great reggae legend,” he said in a statement.





“He will be remembered for his hit song “Rumbar Stylee.”





“I join lovers of reggae music to mourn this great loss. He belonged to an era of great reggae music exponents in Nigeria.”

Share This