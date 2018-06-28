Defend Your Votes In 2019 - INEC Chairman Tells Nigerians

Published:

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, has called on Nigerians to defend their votes against ballot-box snatchers during elections.





Yakubu said this at a campus outreach in Lagos recently.





“Nobody will take a gun where they know they will be challenged. But when people abandon polling units, it becomes easier for merchants of violence to disrupt the process,” the INEC boss added.





“We also have a system of merging with security agencies and although we discourage armed security men in the polling units, there are armed men outside the polling units to also beef up security in the polling units.”

Share This