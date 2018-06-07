Declare June 12, 1993 Election Results, Senate Tasks INEC

Published:

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.





The federal lawmakers made the call a day after President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 to replace May 29 as Democracy Day.





Buhari made the declaration to honour late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the election.





In his reaction, Senator Lanre Tejuoso told the upper house that the development was commendable, adding that Buhari’s declaration shows the spirit of reconciliation.





But on his part, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said the 1999 Constitution needed to be amended to recognise June 12 as Democracy Day.





Also speaking, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, drew the attention of the Senate to the contributions and sacrifices of MKO Abiola to Nigeria’s democracy.





He said this recognition was long overdue.





The Senate thereafter resolved to back the declaration of June 12 as a public holiday.





The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to pay the entitlements due to Abiola’s family as president, and that of his running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe, as vice president.





