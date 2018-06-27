D’banj’s Wife Shattered By Son Loss

Published:

Multiple reports suggest that wife of singer D’banj, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, has been placed on suicide watch, following the death of their son, Daniel III.





The aggrieved mother who was shattered emotionally when her 13 months old child died after drowning in their home on Sunday, has forced people around her to keep a close watch on her.





A statement by the Lagos State Police Command suggest that the singer’s home has been locked after news of the boy’s death broke out on Sunday.





Kilgrow was learnt to have moved in with her family and loved ones in the absence of her husband who was in the US for the 2018 BET awards.





Report said that an insider revealed that the bereaved wife has been placed on suicide watch, following her enraging emotions following the sad incident.





Another source claims that the mother has been unusually quiet and has stopped crying, hinting on possible suicidal actions.

