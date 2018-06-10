D’banj Celebrates Birthday With Gratitude

Published:

Kokomaster D’banj has clocked a new age on Saturday, June 9, 2018 and celebrates his birthday with words of gratitude.





The singer took to his Instagram page to prove with his photo that he is still the charming Bangalee as he appreciates his fans and family.





He wrote: “On this day I Appreciate you lord for your Grace and Mercy and for turning all my Dis into Appointments, Advantages when I thought I was being Disappointed or at a disadvantage.





“I can only say I’m Grateful for making me a source of inspiration and Visible HOPE to my Generation and people around the world ..





“I thank you for my family immediate and extended, my fans and Ac’s , friends , partners , consultants, critics and for everyone I have met on this wonderful journey thus far.





“As I add another year I pray you continue to use me as a Pacesetter and continue to give me insight into the future and the grace to be part of the Solutions Needed in this Generation and Next Happy birthday Kokomaster.

