Court Strips Lawyer Of SAN For Perverting Justice

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has withdrawn the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title and all the privileges attached to it from Joseph Nwobike, a lawyer sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment for perverting justice.





The chief registrar of the supreme court and a member of the LPPC, Hadizatu Mustapha, disclosed this in a statement. Mustapha explained that the committee temporarily revoked the title following Nwobike’s conviction.





“This is to notify the general public that the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee at its 132nd plenary session which was held today, the 21st day of June 2018; has suspended Joseph Nwobike Esq. from the use of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (and all other privileges attached to the rank) in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 25(2) of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee Guidelines.





“This is sequel to his conviction by the Lagos State High Court of Justice for perversion of justice in charge No.LD/2516C/2016-FRN V. Dr. Joseph Nwobike SAN and pending the investigation by the sub-committee setup by the Chairman of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, the Rt. Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mr Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen GCON.”





In April, a high court in Lagos sentenced Nwobike to prison without an option of fine after finding him guilty for 12 count charges bordering on perversion of justice. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Nwobike with bribing some judges and court officials.





