Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of N2.2bn Recovered From Amosu

Published:

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of N2.2billion recovered from former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Adesola Amosu.





Justice Mojisola Olatoregun made the order based on an ex-parte application by the EFCC.





The judge ruled: “An interim order is made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the total sum of N2,244,500,000 found and recovered by the commission from the first respondent (Amosu) which sum is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”





The judge granted an interim order for the temporary forfeiture of N190,828,978.15 recovered from a former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Director of Finance and Budget Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.





Justice Olatoregun also ordered temporary forfeiture of N101 million recovered from Solomon Enterprises, a company linked to Amosu. EFCC said the sum “is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”

