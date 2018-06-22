Court Dismisses Serial Fraudster, Emmanuel Nwude’s Application For Bail For The Third Time

Published:

For the third time, Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, June 21, 2018, dismissed an application for bail filed by Emmanuel Nwude, a serial fraudster.





Nwude alongside Emmanuel Ilechukwu and Rowland Kalu were, on March 2, 2018, arraigned on a 15-count charge bordering on forgery and dealing in forfeited property.





One of the counts reads: " That you, Emmanuel Nwude, Emmanuel Ilechukwu and Rowland Kalu, on or about 12th day of January 2011, at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, conspired to forge a Power of Attorney dated 12th day of January 2011, issued in the name of Mankris Venture Limited purporting that Mankris Venture Limited is the owner of Plot Y, Mobolaji Johnson Street, Oregun, Alausa Lagos, whereas you knew that the property was forfeited to the victims of crimes as restitution in the judgment delivered on 18th day of 2005 by Honourable Justice Oyewole in ID/92c/04- FRN vs. Emmanuel Nwude & six others and the victims subsequently sold the property to Rossab Industrial Design Limited and Rossab Industrial Limited later assigned to G.C. Nweze and Company Limited and committed an offence contrary to Section 467(2)(m) of the Criminal Code Law Cap C17, Lagos State, 2003."





In the application dated June 8, 2018, counsel to Nwude, Emeka Okpoko, SAN, is seeking an order of the court to admit his client to bail based on what he described as “changed circumstances.”





The defendant is also seeking an order of the court to be granted bail on liberal terms, pending the conclusion of the trial, adding that the application would allow him to travel for his medical check.





However, counsel to the prosecution, Nnemeka Omewa, filed an eight-paragraph counter-affidavit with a written address, which was adopted as his argument against the application.

