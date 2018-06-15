Cordial Relationship With Neighboring Countries Important To Our Goals – Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the cordial relationship between Nigeria and her neighbors was important in achieving the goals of his administration.





According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the outgoing Ambassadors of Ethiopia and Turkey at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The president said Nigeria would continue to deepen relationships with her allies, particularly those with whom she shares mutually beneficial interests.





He noted that security and economic development are crucial to any country, and that was why he visited Nigeria’s immediate neighbour after he assumed office in 2015.





Buhari congratulated Ethiopia on the political stability that had been attained in the country, after a recent change of the Prime Minister.





He also offered best wishes to the Ambassador of Ethiopia, Samia Gutu, in her new assignment as head of her country’s electoral body, noting that anything that has to do with the election in developing countries is particularly challenging.





Gutu described Nigeria and Ethiopia as “strategic partners” who had a deep relationship, adding that her over three-year stay was a period that saw the furtherance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

