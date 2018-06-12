Confusion Reigns As Search For Lady That Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon Continues

Published:

Confusion, speculations and insinuations have trailed the alleged plunging of a woman into the Lagos lagoon on Sunday evening.

This is even as officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire Service, and Lagos State Police Marine Unit as well as local divers comb the water in search of the body.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said there was no vehicle found parked on the bridge contrary to the claims that a Ford Explorer allegedly driven by the victim was parked.

He said the Divisional Police Officers in charge of Adeniji Adele and Oworonshoki under whose jurisdiction the bridge falls into did not find any car parked as at the time they arrived at the scene.

He said: “We heard the news which is making round of a lady who jumped into the lagoon. We have taken note of the vehicle’s registration number which is APP 190 CE. We are cross-checking this information with the vehicle licensing office to ascertain the identity of the owner. As we speak, nobody has reported such case with any of the police divisions.

“If the lady parked her car and jumped off the bridge into the lagoon, the car will be there. And if someone had removed it, the person would have driven it to the station.

“In all, we are still investigating and before the end of the day we will get to the root of the matter.”

Meanwhile, rumours says the woman was the wife of an ex-banker decided to end her life after a DNA test revealed that he was not the father of the three children she purportedly bore for him.

Share This