Commendable: FRSC Returns 65,000 Euros To Families Of Spain Based Nigerians That Died In Accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) handed over the money recovered from the fatal accident that killed eight Edo indigenes on return from Spain for a wedding. The FRSC recovered over 65,780 Euros (over N27million) and other monies as they were handed over to the accident victims.

The cash was presented by the FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Clement Oladele.

It was reported that about eight persons, five males and three females, lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday morning when a Hummer bus conveying them rammed into a Mack truck.

The victims – all believed to be Edo State indigenes, who just flew into the country from Spain, had chartered the bus marked BEN 313 YX on the fleet of Iyare Motors and were going to Benin City for an engagement, when the accident happened.

