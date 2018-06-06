CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 6 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 06, 2018 Umahi reshuffles cabinet Ekiti 2018: Oni tells supporters to work for Fayemi's victory Insurers underwrite most investments in Nigeria ' Operators Nigerians not exploring business opportunities locally Shippers' Council, others to sign MOU on port charges Union Bank records N15.5b profit before tax Airtel promotes corporate philanthropy at premiere of Touching Lives Season 4 At over $3 trillion, China has highest foreign reserves in the world ' Femi Adesina When a government advertises its No. 3 citizen as a thief Uber's retreat in South East Asia 'll benefit Nigeria more ' Gore Coty Nigerians to explore new tech trends, possibilities @ ICTELL expo MultiChoice aims to grow African creative industries into economic centres Kanu backs Eagles to shine in Russia Eagles are tough, Czech coach warns players Argentina friendly with Israel to be scrapped ' reports Prostitute scandal jolts Mexico World Cup squad Eagles target morale-boosting win over Czech Republic Russia 2018: Argentina's Rojo weary of Super Eagles' threat FG redeems Sani Abacha's pledge to ex-Eagles coach Johannes Bonfrere Don't allow technicalities to defeat substantial justice, CJN tells judges DESMOND: I've no regrets selling all my cars to start my firm 2019: How does Buhari play his last card Buhari's water bill as an act of corruption House of Representatives' rejection of electronic voting for 2019 Nigerians need to pay attention to the National Assembly in 2019 Meet Olayinka ' The Creator of Zoomabar Granola Bar Anambra primary health centres to be renovated, re-equipped, expanded 'Commissioner Herdsmen attacks : We're still haunted by fear, cannot return to farms ' Benue farmers Imo oil communities lament neglect 2 charged for obtaining N5m pharmaceutical products under false pretence Police arrest two graduates who pose as bank officials to defraud account holders Face-off: National Assembly draws battle line with Buhari No Amnesty Office staff was sacked for criticising Osinbajo 'Dokubo Hate Speech Roundtable: Oral or spoken words alone do not cause hatred among tribes, communities in Nigeria 'Stakeholders Dickson tasks oil firms on environmental best practices I'll press for Oyegun's imprisonment' Okorocha Empowerment: 172 trained, equipped in Onitsha North/South fed constituency Bloodbath between Navy, private guards averted Gully erosion has reached catastrophic level in South-East ' Prof Igwe Countdown (9) FIFA WC: Eagles target morale-boosting win over Czech I miss my ex, can I tell him Nigeria safe, secure ' Buhari Ekweremadu has done well, but' 'Onyema TCN, GENCOs tango over power supply Schools defy Abia govt order on fees 2 policemen arrested for playing Baba Ijebu Don't believe APC lies about Mrs. Fayose ' Media aide Oshiomhole will not save Okorocha ' Ekechi, spokesman of United Forces Ekiti shooting: How God saved me, others from death ' Fayemi 3 policemen arrested for gambling Tenants elope with landlady's 2 kids in Edo Herdsmen, cultists kill 21 in Nasarawa, Cross River Final year student raped, killed in Taraba FG raises maternity leave to 4 months Oba of Benin reaffirms Okaeghele's position in Obaretin Stand firm on restructuring, Ibori urges South South govs Wike, super action governor 'Odili NASS threatens action against Buhari NASS Resolutions Point accusing finger Satanism in new age religious solution (13) The Bible, Almighty God and I (8) ' Genesis 2:24 issue The Senate can legally summon the igp (4) A new frontier for the anti-graft war Buhari's last year Taking our democracy to the next level Ezeh and Imo 2019 guber poll Religion and politics in Nigeria States' overdependence on federal allocations Felled by suicide bomber APC national convention: Uwajumogu hands over to Ndoma-Egba Int'l friendly: Eagles target win over Czech Rep FG releases 3-bedroom apartment to Bonfrere Jo 2019: INEC and underage voting challenges Super Falcons set to feast on Queen Scorpions Imo APC crisis deepens World Cup 2018: FIFA files complaint against ticket website Viagogo Reps to pass PIGB next month Alleged abuse of office: Gwarzo gets N25m bail Chamber to facilitate export trade with UK Nigeria to present more gas options to W' Africa 'Kachikwu Doogee launches 5 smartphone devices Why public WiFi can compromise your profile NCC boss to become fellow NAE 21st Century, Schneider partner on tier 4 data centre We've revolutionised Nigeria's financial landscape with Paychoice ' Akano Airtel urges corporate Nigeria to embrace philanthropy NAssembly threatens to invoke its powers against Buhari WED: Osinbajo condemns plastic pollution HoS approves deployment of 269 senior civil servants EFCC recovers over N220m, $15,000 from corrupt persons in SSouth Extradition: Court halts AGF, NDLEAs alleged moves against Kashamu Oni, other APC aspirants, supporters unite for Fayemi Buharis medical bills cant be released without his consent Court Ekiti poll: INEC identifies 299 flashpoints Freshworks expands software investment to Nigeria Boko Haram suicide bomb attack kills several in Niger US must stop separating migrant children from parents UN Wrong diagnosis of Fulani herdsmen killings We're discovering more gas offshore Lagos ' FG Nigeria clears foreign airlines' $600m trapped funds No plan to dump MYTO, says NERC Fashola, power firms oppose bill to criminalise estimated billing Mercedes-Benz V-Class redesigned for luxury, utility Inflation decline'll boost investments, economic diversification ' RMB First Bank, World Remit collaborate on digital money transfers Union Bank plans to increase real sector funding Aviation stakeholders commit to tackling plastic pollution Two grass types with emerging industrial potential 10 signs you are heading for bankruptcy Peugeot to start Nigeria assembly plant in 2019 Oando, 38 others push stock market higher FRSC seeks joint effort on highway security Why management consulting is necessary for start-ups Ebola: Enugu airport, WHO collaborate on sensitisation Wakanow offers 50% discount on travel deals Emefiele advocates better recycling of plastic waste How FG can uplift the Capital Market (1) Mass defection looms in Oyo APC as faction files suit Aboderin: Toyota commiserates with family, Punch, Dolphins WED: Visionscape sensitises community on plastic pollution Aboderin was a great man Dangote, others NNPC condoles with PUNCH, family Ogun senator mourns Lagos govs wife wants better welfare for pupils Illegal conversion: LASG shuts five banks, 80 other buildings Ambode seeks quality output from workers Ambodes policies crippling our business, bus owners tell Osinbajo Suspended SEC chief, Gwarzo, arraigned for fraud, granted bail Buhari says Nigeria now safe and secure, Obi disagrees 205 UNAIDS women deny sexual harassment claim Court hears running cost case against NASS July 3 Saraki meets US envoy behind closed doors Militias bribe officials to bring weapons into Nigeria TI Defence minister wants states to suspend grazing laws ICPC holds tribute session for Akanbi
