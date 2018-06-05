CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 5 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 05, 2018 Ogboru, Omo-Agege destabilising Delta APC, Unagha alleges Oyegun inaugurates Ogodo, 32 others as APC State Chairmen Nigeria records increase, as world rig count declines by 90 NSE to step up advocacy against bear run Farmers MFB gives N14m to 965 customers in 2yrs Naira depreciates to N361.12/$ FIRS seals 2 firms over tax debts in Lagos NSE halts losing streak as bargain hunting begins N29.46bn lost to gas flaring in January #NotTooYoungToRunBill:The game changing bill brought to life by Saraki's Senate Balogun wants Eagles to avoid Wembley mistakes Rohr 'drill' for Eagles defence 3 records Ronaldo, Messi will never break NBA decries attacks on courts, threats to administration of justice NSCIA scribe faults CAN on Leah Sharibu 2019: Nigeria's year of Zayed Bala Takaya, the Middle Belt, and the meaning of history Black is the new White Fundamental Thought Processes StarCore plans 23 nuclear power stations in Nigeria Panic as oil theft, illegal refining increase in Niger Delta WED 2018: Chevron's commitment to environmental protection National Assembly considers laws to halt corruption, sanitise oil industry ' Saraki Salvic Petroleum raises production by 75,000 bpd Barkindo sues for cooperation as oil price stabilises at $78 per barrel Access to electricity increases as METKA emerges with EXERON BHGE partners TREXM to launch metering solution Mining expert urges FG to restart Ajaokuta Steel Fuel under-recovery rises by 192% to N46bn in January ' NNPC We have found peace in our homes Take responsibility for Non-communicable Diseases, WHO tells goverments Saraki: Police soft-pedal, seek response in writing; protests in Offa, Ilorin $40m needed to tackle Nigeria's TB burden, says Health Minister Don't be arrogant, Okowa charges political office holders Military equipment: Edo Assembly authorises FG to deduct $1bn from ECA ALLEGED N11.5bn FRAUD: Akala, two others know fate June 29 Time for spiritual seclusion Killings: Nigeria sliding into a no-state ' Unongo Peterside upholds integrity of judiciary 'RIVLEAF Benue First Lady's foundation treats 20 cancer patients, 40,000 others Community urges Fayose to remove monarch over alleged corruption Ondo law students protest non-payment of N3m book allowance Okada ban: Operators urge Obiano to rescind decision Edo PDP flays College of Agriculture closure 2019: Ijaw group backs Okowa Labour union hails Ugwuanyi's motivation of workers Communites urged to cooperate with Excravos dredging Wike honours Bayelsan with Rivers award Protests as Oyegun inaugurates APC state chairmen UN envoy advises Nigeria on global education crisis VC wants NUC to include Nigerias unity in curriculum Buhari, Obasanjo, Amosun, Ambode, others mourn Olakunrin Are public funds better managed now than before Technical varsity meets partners to review curriculum Ambode mourns death of first female chartered accountant Osun APC, PDP, SDP quarrel over Aregbesolas successor ICPC arraigns suspended SEC boss, Gwarzo, today Group defends Peterside on Rivers APC congresses Cholera kills five, 200 under surveillance in Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna Lagos pastor loses marriage to domestic violence Bamidele: Confusion as Ekiti CP says Mopol is dismissed Bayelsa APC INEC adopts measure to facilitate voting by PWDs Students sack Ondo council over unpaid allowance Baptist College of Theology holds lecture ANN inaugurates BoT Apple touts privacy features of new operating systems Guatemala volcano: Rescue workers recover more bodies PHOTOS: Buhari breaks fast with govs One UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic ambush Ramadan: Buhari breaks fast with govs at Aso Rock Nigerians must develop culture of protest Don't inaugurate excos, APC tells Lagos, Rivers, Oyo states' chairmen Okorocha free to leave APC, says VON DG We spent N2.75tn on power, roads in two years ' Buhari Adeosun, Kachikwu, Emefiele, others shun PIB hearing, Senate kicks Mixed reactions trail excise duty hike on alcohol, tobacco Minna jailbreak: 182 prisoners still at large, says minister FoI: NNPC refuses to give fuel import details to Falana FG has no money to complete Ajaokuta steel ' Minister NSCIA in talks with Boko Haram for Leah Sharibus release Oloyede Offa robberies: Police give Saraki 48 hours to send written defence Otudeko, IPC extol Aboderins sterling qualities Aboderins death, great loss to Nigeria Afenifere Minister proposes extra year for undergraduates Newspapers proprietors, distributors mourn Aboderin Punch chairs death unexpected Dan-Ali LCCI, NSE, Skye, UBA, Wema, others mourn Aboderin Gowon ordered us to treat Biafran soldiers as brothers Buhari Alleged N1.84bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns Dasukis ex-aide, others Court consolidates 12 suits on Magu AGF writes court, seeks resumption of Melayes trial Caleb varsity seeks global partnership Five words you always pronounce wrongly Get involved in environmental conservation, lecturer tells students UNIUYO counsels freshmen on social media use KWASU professors to earn higher salaries VC Buhari still reviewing 2018 budget, says minister
