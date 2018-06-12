CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 12 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 12, 2018 We won't change PDP slogan, symbol, says BoT chairman Cheers on June 12 : Honour Justice Akanbi and institute true federation June 12, 1993 a turning point in Nigeria's tortuous journey ' ' Ex-NEC chairman, Nwosu Offa robbery too serious to be politicised ' Gov Ahmed PDP presidential ticket: Atiku, Turaki, Dankwambo lead the race Fayemi slams Fayose for not disclosing IGR in 4 years Construction works begins on $12bn Azikel Refinery Base effect drives further drop in inflation despite rise in prices ' FSDH ICAN, FG partner on forensic investigation of fraud cases Sterling Bank's Specta lends N2bn in 4 months Naira depreciates to N361.5/$ in parallel market Salary shortage, non payment : IGP directs Force Account Unit to urgently rectify problems 4 vandals nabbed for vandalizing EEDC facilities 2018 Extel Surver: EFG Hermes emerges best Brokerage Firm The threat of mass electricity disconnection by DISCOS Uzoho: I'm following Enyeama's footsteps AWCON: Super Falcons roast Gambia Scorpions Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup Uwaifo, Alariwo, Ara, others mourn Ras Kimono A woman's worth is beyond the physical look ' Dammy Adesh EFCC urges court to sustain forfeiture order on Diezani's 19 properties What June 12 reveals about Nigerian democracy Anniversary of June 12 presidential election (4) June 12 dissemblers The quest for sustainable growth and development Like MKO Abiola like Leah Sharibu So, why was June 12 annulled May 29 versus May 30 in the history of Nigeria (2) Tale of two old false historians ' 2 June 12: Buhari's left handed charity Deceit of the highest office Convention: Oshiomhole's our only candidate 'Edo APC Arm yourselves with PVCs, Gov Emmanuel urges support groups Make June 12 handover date, Abiola's kinsmen, monarch tell FG Mimiko accused of destabilising Labour Party Declaration of May 29 as Democracy Day was hypocritical 'Urhobo leaders Why we're reconstructing major Rivers assets 'Wike Eid-il-Fitr: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays NBA condemns police brutality on member PDP Delta South rally, confirmation of Okowa's second term victory 'Uroye FG launches AIDS indicator impact survey to support victims Traditional rulers, other stakeholders endorse public service reforms in Bayelsa NASS out to stop dictatorship 'Nwaoboshi Okorocha, Madumere rift: I didn't abandon my office ' Dep Gov Market women hail Obaseki, Osinbajo on collaboration empowerment Chevron responsible for our entitlements, plaintiff tells court FG bemoans paucity of funds to undertake oil, gas projects Riverine areas'll benefit more from APC govt, youth leader assures Those who annulled June 12 and killed our people should face trial ' Oroh June 12: How efforts to get Abiola out of jail alive failed 'Kenny Martins Sex-for-marks Oloyede decries falling standard of English Language proficiency Use research to solve national problems 'Crawford Varsity VC Super Eagles improving everyday ' Etebo Rohr drops Ezenwa to 3rd choice Croatia coach dreads Iwobi, Victor Moses combo AWCON 2018: Falcons berth in Ghana in style Russia 2018: NPFL coaches make case for home-based players Nigeria, Morocco sign 25-year gas pipeline agreement FG honours Abiola, others today June 12:Opportunity to rectifywrongs 'Obi June 12: Honour Justice Akanbi, Wali, Afe Babalola urged Buhari A master stroke Abiola's kinsmen want handover date shifted to June 12 Universities of moral transgressions OPC honours Kalu Gunmen attack Malu in Benue Kalu to Buhari: Address injustice suffered by South East during civil war How Osinbajo escaped death 'Presidency June 12: Struggle without end FG's 'one million houses a year' promise Commission's boss, lawmaker mourn late Ras Kimono Trump, Kim to meet for historic handshake President hails Nigerians Id-el Fitr: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays Sex claim: UNILAG calls for memoranda Buhari, Moroccan king express concerns about terrorism, extremism Visionscape, CBN partner against plastic pollution Omonuwa hails Aboderins contribution to journalism Fidelity Bank, Scib sympathise with Aboderin family Boko Haram: Security expert asks military to improve strategy NEMA okays life insurance for striking workers We must unite against insecurity Taraba gov FG, GAVI pledge N972bn to tackle polio, others Lagos deputy governor urges healthy living Nasarawa Speaker hails Buhari Sex-for-marks: NANS urges Senate to pass sexual harassment bill Benue suspends monarchs Why Babcock varsity Accountancy programme is unique Oyo pensioners sue Ajimobi for unpaid N42.3bn gratuity Don, others tax law graduates on professionalism UKEAS Nigeria holds overseas study tour African Church laments disunity among Christians Recognising June 12, remembering Abiola Buhari has failed, says Donald Duke Ghana, others to import fuel from Dangote's refinery FG to provide N37bn for private meter providers PenCom assures civil servant of prompt pension payment NCC moves to resolve N165bn interconnectivity debt NIPOST, LAPO collaborate on agent banking Nigeria, Morocco sign agreements on gas pipeline, others Banks shying away from credit to private sector ' FDC Oil exploration investment difficult in Nigeria, others ' FG Herdsmen kill two in Plateau, gunmen attack Malu No going back on law to criminalise estimated billing Reps More Nigerians extol Aboderins sterling qualities More and more words you pronounce wrongly June 12 election umpire, Nwosu, writes FG on Abiolas award Offa robberies: Police move key suspects to South-West for firearms recovery Engine failure forced Osinbajos helicopter to land, chaplain reveals Frame-up allegation: APC, PDP Reps disagree on Obasanjo, Buhari Ogbomoso indigenes threaten protest over abandoned road Trump, Kim in historic handshake Tearful Rodman claims vindication for Kim ties UPDATED: Trump tweets that his top economic advisor suffered heart attack N1.1bn fraud: 11 years after, Dariye learns fate today We have overcome obstacles to hold summit, says Kim Troops rescue eight hostages from bandits in Kaduna My friends thought I was crazy to study CRS Babcock varsity best graduating student TETFUND adjudges MAPOLY e-library best in Ogun Kim takes selfies ahead of Trump summit Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: