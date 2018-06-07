CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Thursday 7 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 07, 2018 Wanted: Probe not tainted with malice ANRP demands thorough investigation into Friday shooting Political jobber will never rule Ekiti again, says LP Candidate Ambode hails Buhari's declaration of June 12 as new Democracy Day PDP chieftain, lawmaker hail Buhari for declaring June 12 Democracy Day Trump, after Kardashian appeal, commutes sentence of drug offender FG can't abrogate our Anti-grazing Law, says Fayose NNPC laments low investment in LPG market FG approves 2 Executive Orders, 5 Amendment Bills to reduce tax burden on Nigerians Equities market extends gains, rises by 1.53% No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide NASS' threat to impeach PMB (1) 'I think the impeachment move is a political threat UPU pioneers and Urhobo ancestors would be proud of Taiga Can we truly change Facebook music feature allows lip-sync of songs Chinese phone maker Huawei denies collecting Facebook user data Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners Liverpool ready 10m to sign Moses Simon Olukokun describes VAT Wonder Goal Win as best Ramadan Gift Asaba 2018: Stephen Keshi Stadium progress thrills Okowa Football for Social Change' boosts Ebonyi FA Cup Messi in middle of Israel-Palestinian spat over scrapped match Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future US names Stewart as national team manager after World Cup flop Beauty Queen charges youths to go into politics Benue grazing laws, not targeted at any tribe ' Benue AG Nigeria needs sustainable business environment for corporate governance to thrive 'Ajogwu, SAN Father shoots dead 14-year-old son outside school NBA-SBL promises fruitful discussions on AfCFTA at conference The burden of Saraki The Buhari dualism in Edo south FG immortalises Abiola; June 12 now Democracy Day World Environment Day: Scholars proffer plastic recycling option at Edo Poly OVH Energy partners African Clean-up initiative in fight against malaria Mixed reactions trail NASS' threats to rise against Buhari PDP cautions INEC over Ekiti, Osun polls Coordinated attacks in Guma, Logo: 15 mourners, NECO exams candidates killed by herdsmen Yero's supporters storm Kaduna court A state where govt works' (2) Abia health college crisis worsens Otti fishing for 2019 campaign points ' ABIA GOVT Ondo govt okays N11.29bn for projects Anti-Open grazing law: NASS, Benue, Kwara, Taraba tackle Defence Minister Oil spillage: Reps threaten to issue bench warrant on NPDC Impeachment threat against Buhari, politics of hungry lawmakers 'Monarch Fashola lauds Utomi on community devt Nasarawa Assembly threatens MDAs with sanction We'll soon meet criteria for Sen Ibrahim's removal'Unity Forum We'll join any party but not PDP, say Oyo APC faction members Challenges facing African males in America (2) Contempt: Court convicts First Bank chairman, MD over N122bn Ogoni judgment compensation Kanu tips Nigeria for 'big surprise Fayemi bids FEC bye 2019: I'll work for Buhari's victory in N'Delta 'Dokubo Buhari shifts Democracy Day to June 12, honours Abiola Alcohol manufacturers reject 500% excise duty hike Edo: Osinbajo to visit, kick-start Tech Hub, housing estate, others Fire razes 15 shops, 10 vehicles in Ebonyi Offa bank robbery: Saraki must face panel ' Police Again, herdsmen kill 9 in Benue Anti-open grazing law: NASS, states dare Buhari 20 years after, Abacha still on Buhari's mind Second coming of MAK Smith Osun guber poll and zoning Balance and Buhari's Democracy Day speech APC congresses: matters arising SAN wants class action incorporated into law school curriculum Families of dead Lagos workers get N280m Lawmaker urges good projects in constituencies Pizza man faces deportation after delivery to New York military base Robert Kennedy Jr wants new probe of fathers assassination Ekiti APCs bloody campaign rally Reps angry, deny collecting signatures for Buhari's impeachment PDP national chairman asks Buhari to quit Ohanaeze, MASSOB fault Buhari's civil war claim PDP alleges plan by INEC, APC to disrupt Ekiti poll Ebri joins APC national chairman contest It'll take me time to replace Fayemi, says Buhari Ekweremadu, Malami, others urge unity You can't use MKO Abiola's name to win election, PDP tells Buhari Court convicts First Bank, chairman, MD of contempt Nigeria's trade grew to N7.2tn in Q1 ' NBS FG, states earned N30bn from VAIDS in 11 months ' Fowler Power sector loses N201.3bn in six months 'Report AfDB, Facebook, others plan nine million new jobs Govt policies hampering investment, wealth creation ' Lawmaker Local shipowners turn to foreign lenders for funds Smuggling: FG approves N1.6bn vehicles for Customs Landing your first client as a consultant Heritage Bank, others to promote tourism NSE seeks increased partnership with Dangote Cement NNPC to invest $2.5bn in LPG plants Handling fraudulent activities on your bank account Experts make case for gas industrial hubs' development Agents accuse Lagos police of interfering with cleared cargoes Investing is a team sport Solar energy'll reduce MSMEs' operating costs ' Lumos Grazing laws: National Assembly, govs lambast Defence minister Offa robberies: We havent withdrawn invitation to Saraki, say police Buhari declares June 12 Democracy Day, honours Abiola with GCFR Buhari taking Niger Deltans patience, patriotism for granted Clark Offa robbery case, opportunity to disarm all thugs in Nigeria Falana Senators mock IG OPC, Odinkalu tackle el-Rufai for converting chiefdom to emirate Stanbic, Zenith, BHM condole with PUNCH Q-Impact, Mediareach mourn ITF, NGBA extol Aboderins virtues UNILAG Muslims grieve Ebony sympathises with Aboderin family Nine pregnant women, 162 other Nigerians rescued from Libya Is the decision of Customs CG to lead Buharis campaigners appropriate EFCC arraigns PDP deputy chair, Gamawa, others, for alleged N500m fraud OAU warns 8,158 new students against vices Ambode seeks job creation through tourism Dickson laments environmental degradation Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: