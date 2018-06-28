CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 28 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 28, 2018 ULC takes battle for registration to ILO The politics of bloodletting Pencil Drawings by Derick Meet Precious ' The Retailer Killings : Violent protests rock Plateau Govt House Intervene in Delta APC crisis, group urges Oshiomhole Edo Assembly Speaker, Deputy face-off deepens Oshiomhole has given labour sense of belonging in APC-led gov 'NLC Imo APC crisis: Lawmakers representing Madumere, Araraume's constituencies, suspended FG urged to set up desk for information on Ogoni clean-up PDP demands level playing field Buhari's 2019 aspiration worse than June 12 annulment 'Ogbonnia Ekiti Poll: Court hears suit seeking to disqualify Fayemi July 3 Plateau massacre: PANDEF blasts Miyetti Allah Violation of human rights unacceptable ' AGF Yoruba elders fault Buhari over Plateau visit Lovers of democracy'll always stand with Wike ' Makarfi Killings: A-Ibom Speaker tasks FG on bi-partisan approach FG to drive youth entrepreneurship with technology VAIDS: NASME holds tax compliance clinic for MSMEs Rohr wants to stay on with Eagles World Cup: So close, yet so far for Nigeria Woman steals 2-yr-old girl, says took her to replace own missing child Why we want Dankwambo to run for presidency in 2019 ' Jauro 2019: I'll unseat Ebonyi South senator ' Onyike Generators: Killing us and the environment Security File: Intelligence and herdsmen Ensuring impactful leadership in Lagos civil service Nigeria: An urgent need for strong national identity The UNIZIK award on INNOSON boss OAU sex scandal: Historic victory for Osagie Matters arising from 2018 budget I don't know why I didn't award penalty to Nigeria ' Turkish referee tells Mikel JUST IN: Govs meet in Abuja over minimum wage, stamp duties Ebonyi govt. approves reconstruction of 171 primary schools Court orders temporaryforfeiture of Diezani's N325m land in Lekki to FG Egypt sacks Hector Cuper Natures Solution: Treating leg ulcer Diagnosis Column: Acute pancreatitis June 12 Democracy Day well deserved ' Amere, Reps member June 12 Democracy Day well deserved ' Amere, Reps member 2019: Parties should zone governorship slot to north for equity in C' River ' Ukpo Ronaldo to wear new boots against Uruguay 2019: Parties should zone governorship slot to north for equity in C' River ' Ukpo Rohr admits Iheanacho was unfit for Argentina Akwa Ibom: We're not rubber- stamp lawmakers ' Lawrence Malabu oil scam: Group gets order to review AGFs role NABTEB releases panel report, 42 contracts awarded without approval NAFDAC flays N300,000 fine for drug smuggling Globacom emerges fourth African admired brand Cross River teachers begin strike No proper election without youths, says Yakubu Oyo community tackles OYSIEC over ward Will closure of land borders curb smuggling Alarm over plot to attack Southern Kaduna Lagos, not smart city yet, says Oyebode Osinbajo urges FG, arbitrators collaboration on FDI drive Akinseye-George faults reliance on confessional statements in criminal cases Six herdsmen, 150 cows killed in Nasarawa Police Plateau massacre: Military arrests three suspects for killings Plateau massacre: Jos protesters chase officials, stone vehicles, offices in Govt House Buhari treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves Soyinka Voting APC is inviting killer herdsmen to Ekiti Fayose Court orders seizure of Diezanis N325.4m Lekki land Edo nurse feared killed by Lassa fever FG faults report on Nigerias poverty level PDP to INEC: Dont recognise Oshiomhole as APC chairman Michael Jacksons dad passes away at 89 Police fail to produce Onwuka in court, Biafra Zionists protest Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
