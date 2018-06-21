CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Thursday 21 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 21, 2018 CSOs to storm Makurdi for M-Belt Summit on Restructuring PDP stalwart seeks rotation of Delta South senatorial seat Rivers APC crisis: A-Court reserves judgment on legal representation Nigerian wins BMCE awards WDU scientists advocate plastic free environment How citizens can curb the excesses of SARS APC Convention: I'm not aware of any 'Unity list' ' Ndoma-Egba 2019: Olisa Agbakoba's NIM collapses into political party US border crisis: how does separating children from parents affect them Trump signs executive order to end family separations at border 2019: We have not endorsed President Buhari or any aspirant ' CAN DPP optimistic of victory Stanbic IBTC shareholders okay N5.02bn dividends Police foil bombing of Ebonyi PDP secretariat IBEDC faults NERC's suspension order Delta Assemly approves N600m housing facility for Okowa Demolition of Imo markets: Madumere appeals for calm Ekiti 2018: NUJ, CSOs sue for violence-free poll APC, gateway to election violence 'Obuah Ex-Adamawa gov, Nyako, loses wife Biafra: Human rights group faults Intersociety report on killing of agitators Kwara tertiary institutions begin indefinite strike Budget: NASS inserted N578bn projects ' Buhari Airfares may crash as Buhari abolishes VAT payment by local airlines China 2019 qualifier: D'Tigers hold first training Airfares may crash as Buhari abolishes VAT payment by local airlines Buhari, Issoufou to sign MoU on Nigeria/Niger refinery in July Burnley to face Aberdeen in Europa League Buhari, Issoufou to sign MoU on Nigeria/Niger refinery in July Birmingham, Aston Villa battle for Sheyi Ojo FG spends N643.6bn on domestic debt servicing in Q1, says DMO FG spends N643.6bn on domestic debt servicing in Q1, says DMO Jessy Nnaji 08061655343 Simy Nwankwo gets new coach Onazi lures Omeruo to Trabzonspor Answers to disturbing questions on back pain Buhari to motivate Eagles for Iceland Buhari to motivate Eagles for Iceland Election not our agenda in Russia 'Akinwunmi Election not our agenda in Russia 'Akinwunmi FIFA appoints Nigeria 'lucky' referee for Iceland game FIFA appoints Nigeria 'lucky' referee for Iceland game N9.1tr 2018 budget: Expect economic shocks if FG neglects capital expenditure 'Experts D'Tigers assure on China 2019 ticket 2019: Atiku Visits Jonathan, Expresses Optimism on PDP's Chances Ex SGF Challenges Nigerian Surveyors on Lasting Solutions to Boundary Conflicts in the Country Police, Shiite Members Injured in Kaduna Clash Dickson's Commissioner Resigns, Joins APC Finally, Buhari Signs 2018 Budget with Reservations Court Refuses to Stop APC National Convention Presidency Accuses Opposition of Sponsoring Widespread Killings Delayed Results: 17 Insurance Firms Get N62m NSE, NAICOM Fine Court Orders Shell to Pay $3.6bn Fine Oil Spill We Remain Committed to Advancing Change, Says Buhari Were not treating ISIS threat with levity FG Development of Nigeria, my focus Buhari Bayelsa seeks whistle-blowers support, monarch exposes payroll syndicate Will EFCCs monitoring of campaign funds make elections credible LASTMA adopts strategy to reduce traffic Lagos seeks reduction in crime Buhari okays 28 judges for Appeal/High courts Industrialist lauds Aregbesola over business climate Foundation tackles Otoikhian, says theres hope for sickle cell patients NASENI, NERC to partner on electric metre distribution AWIM to hold media conference 34 Nigerians deported from America 2018 Budget difficult to implement with NASS alterations, says Buhari OAU sacks Prof over sex-for-mark scandal US deports 34 Nigerians Convention: APC govs meet to review strategy Atikus ex-aide asks court to nullify Abiola, others national honours Aboderins death, a great loss to media industry Adesina FG shouldnt build ranches with public funds Southern, Middle-Belt leaders El-Zakzaky trial: Shiites, police clash in Kaduna Enugu airport terminalll be delayed, says Buhari Ecuador, Nigeria to sign visa-free pact Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
