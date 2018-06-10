CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 10 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 10, 2018 I'll continue to ensure Justice in governance, Buhari pledges President Buhari more democratic than three previous presidents ' Forum Fayose to Obasanjo: Submit yourself for probe'your travails not Yoruba issue 2019: Donald Duke declares intention to run for presidency 50 oil blocs : N'Delta Deserves Right of First Refusal ' PANDEF ActionAid wants FG to accelerate implementation of 2018 budget Salah joins Egypt training, but doesn't take part Former heavyweight champion Fury wins on boxing comeback Credit bank alerts get me in the mood ' Sandra Ifudu Yoruba actors spread unnecessary rumours ' Peju Johnson Social Prefect in the Gambia TATTERED MONEY ADVISORY: That Naira note can make you ill, gravely ill ' Experts CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE: 17-month-old boy struggles to live, needs N2m lifeline Herdsmen kill because they are criminally-minded, Benue people tell Defense Minister Ali Pregnant and deformed, fake NGO made money by using me to beg for alms for 3 years ' Tina Five men gang-raped us'.invited friends to also `come and eat free meal' ' Two teenage girls Minna jailbreak: I will go missing mysteriously; condemned armed robber, Idoko boasted before invasion Ecobank apprehends, hands over fraudster to police Abiola and June 12 : Nobody can accuse Buhari of pandering to the South ' Prof. Akinyemi, top NADECO member Visibility is our next major goal ' Forever boss Falaye: A passion for restoration of public schools Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Okojie lead drive to transform Esanland Stop stereotyping children with special needs' Mofoluwasho Liasu Yetunde Longe: The police Amazon rebranding Panti Frame-up allegation: Prominent Nigerians dodge Buhari/Obasanjo face-off How I impacted my people's lives ' Uviejitobor Oyo govt. declares June 12 as public holiday Salvador city in Brazil declares Ile-Ife twin city June12: Emerhor applaud Buhari Ogun declares Public holiday on June 12 Epileptic power supply threaten our production in Katsina ' Dana Steel cries out Aisha Buhari lauds wives of Ambassadors for their humanitarian services to IDPs in Nigeria Obaseki inspects projects, assures of colourful reception for VP Osinbajo Autonomy Bill: Buhari has strengthened democracy, liberated Nigerians Muhammadu Buhari & June 12 : The Agenda! Masari tasks Nigerians on peaceful coexistence Junaid Mohammed's bombshell: Rig election, break Nigeria 2019: We'll wrest power from APC 'Nwosu, ADC Chairman 2019 and PDP's comeback bid Adaeze 07062704064 Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG Strange developments indeed Financial infidelity Time to purge the Senate Hon. Desmond Elliot: Life is not forever, touch as many lives as possible I don't want any gift of burden, thank you! Fireworks Over june 12 Prayers for our deer country June 12 honours: Igbo leaders kick over exclusion of Prof Nwosu Abiola, June 12 and Buhari's honour Identical twins who lived together for 80 years Pro-Biafra groups get Ohanaeze backing Flipside of the American dream Alarming rate of cigarette consumption Why I abstain from sex 'Mofe Boyo, musician Rainstorm destroys houses in Imo Adamawa cholera outbreak may spread to Cameroon WHO Ensure 2019 polls are credible Imo constituency wants INEC to rebuild burnt office Outrage over Vanguard editorial chairs abusive comment Quality education, technology my focus Osun gov aspirant Rant here- 2019: Buhari vs youths G7 summit fails to heal trade rift as Trump stands alone Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun declare June 12 work-free day Police commission invites 6,253 for training Its a surprise I didnt die in a plane crash Tunji Bello Speed up strategies to stop killer herdsmen Bishop Robbers on death row masterminded Niger jailbreak I wanted to have all girls because theyre more serious Charly Boy Side effects of an orgasm Invaders stopped rescheduled Kaduna LG poll, says Dikko Troops kill 12 in Kaduna, free 10 in Ekiti Ogun gov aspirant plans to strengthen Amosuns feats Some people choose to live with goitre to beg for alms Goriola Erogbogbo Cardiac disease can kill suddenly during physical exercise Expert Taraba Assembly lauds Buhari for signing LG autonomy law How we misclassify automobiles Making money on social media One arrested over Taraba nursing students murder Jegas corruption bombshell: Stating the obvious Dilemma of nPDP members facing political uncertainties FG should release poll result, pronounce Abiola winner ' MKO's son, AbdulMumuni Inferiority complex didn't allow Obasanjo to recognise MKO ' Kokori We'll probe cases of compromise during APC congresses ' Shuaibu Saraki, a man of peace, can't harbour criminals ' Kwara APC Consultations have begun on our planned defection ' Oyo APC faction Frame-up allegation: Ex-Gen, Fayose, Tsav attack Obasanjo as George seeks truce ONSAs N1.2bn: Again, EFCC goes after Fayoses Lagos, Abuja properties Abiola: ACF, Yakasai, ex-minister disagree on Buharis declaration Defence minister fuelling herdsmen killings Afenifere, NBA, others Trudeau said nothing at G7 he hasnt told Trump in person Ekiti shooting: Bamidele flown to UK in Tinubus jet nPDP gives condition for resumption of talks APC parallel excos plan mass defection Buhari expecting ministers advice on 2018 budget June 12 debate tore 2014 confab apart, says Akinyemi Trump withdraws endorsement of G7 joint statement Metuh wants case transferred, accuses judge of bias Osunbor seeks to lead APC, sale of forms ends Fayose raises the alarm over PVC sale, to employ 2000 Buhari departs for Morocco Sunday A tribute to Punch Chairman, Wale Aboderin My kindhearted benefactor lives on Man jumps to death at Meccas Grand Mosque Buhari has done justice to Abiolas supporters, democracy
