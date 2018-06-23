CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday June 23 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 23, 2018 My husband must give me N35, 000 as feeding allowance, woman insists She was impregnated by her lover while still under my roof 'Husband I sold my property to secure his bail after selling stolen car 'Wife Is it normal to menstruate twice in a month Marital sexual fulfilment during recession Tanzanian duo sing about Fella Consultancy Dell'Amore CEO, Idris Mohammed, others bag AEF 'Special Recognition Award' in Mauritius Kaduna dryport attracts N2bn investmentsin 6 months FG appoints new 4 non-executive directors for CBN, others Judge imprisoned me because I refused his N3m gratification demand, Uwazuruike alleges Come for us all, Secondus dares Buhari Nigeria can cut down price of rice to N7,000 per 75kg bag 'Alhaji Abdullahi Maigandu 100-yr-old Justice Oluwa breaks silence on Ejigbadero's case, 43 years after PDP raps Edo govt over school's closure after damning viral video Worried about my pen*s size Kenkey, the fermented but nutritious meal She's troublesome, wants to send me to early grave 'Man He's a drunk, refused to fast and pray 'Wife Breaking: Buhari affirms exoneration of three Permanent Secretaries Boko Haram : Buhari promises to rebuild devastated communities Edo Poly Usen trains academics on grantsmanship Photos : Buhari at International Press Institute (IPI) world congress Nigeria's future would be on technology ' Osinbajo 2018 budget : Presidency surprised NASS cut allocations to important projects ' Adesina Are you sure, you checked your Shokoto before heading to Sokoto Why Buhari and June 12 can never meet Wary of hacks, World Cup teams get serious on cybersecurity Familoni, Allagenyi win Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis Nigeria vs Iceland : God bless Super Eagles; Osinbajo, others react Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track World Cup last 16 qualifiers DELTA SOUTH SENATORIAL RACE: 'Uduaghan is electable We adjusted, reduced 2018 budget in order to address geo-political imbalances ' NASS 2019 Polls: Don't be used to settle political scores, CJN warns Judges My June 12 story'Chief Dotun Adegbola Why Uduaghan eyes the Senate REVEALED: Okorocha to regain Imo party structure, drop son-in-law Odigie-Oyegun, Manager of Storm in a Tea Cup How Oshiomhole Will Change APC Defenders of Mr. President Night of Long Knives as Buhari wields the big stick BREAKING: Ahmed Musa scores NSE: Market indices decline further 2018 budget: NASS tackles Buhari Innoson's case file reassigned 'Group's spokesman Wike has revealed meaning of good governance 'Sultan of Sokoto Udenwa, a broke attention seeker 'Okorocha Time up for old breed leaders 'Soyinka Chibok/Dapchi girls 3m probe stalls negotiation Why DSS arrested Abaribe For it was Borrowed [1] No prayer can win us a World Cup! Great personality but different partner Wanted: Too Old to Run Bill How your blood type affects your health 2019 election: Don't allow politicians use you, CJN advises judges Okorocha, colossal failure 'Udenwa National convention: D-day for APC as Oshiomhole emerges party's chairman APC convention: South East sacrifices Izunaso Super Eagles melt Iceland Sustain winning momentum, Buhari charges team Ekweremadu hails team on victory over Iceland Kalu elated over Nigeria's win World Cup: Aiteo's support motivates Super Eagles to victory against Iceland Things to note before you hire that home help Buhari appoints four non-executive directors for CBN ISIS: Nigerian, Libyan defence ministers meet over arms proliferation Group wants compulsory prostate cancer test for men 40 years and above Were committed to empowering women WIMBIZ Court refuses to order final forfeiture of funds in accounts without BVN UN, Ajibola, Ali, others eulogise Aboderin NJC dismisses Innoson Motors chairmans petition against Lagos judge Proposed ranches, ploy to grab land for Fulani herdsmen Christian elders Wema Bank deepens financial inclusion in the North Cleric advises govt on insecurity Five Rivers communities get 6,134 hybrid oil palm seedlings from Total Make informed decisions when seeking treatment Christianity may cease to exist by 2043 Christian elders National Assembly to Buhari: We increased projects to promote federal character Obasanjo is Nigerias most hypocritical former leader Soyinka Different strokes: Nigerian men and women share their weird sexual fantasies Ohanaeze demands Abaribes immediate release Police deploy 5,000 personnel for APC convention Yari knocks Dambazau for blaming insecurity on poor governance Edo communities disagree over land for TCN project Buhari cant praise Abacha and still claim to be an anti-graft crusader Ajibade El-Zakzaky: Police arrest 42 Shiite members in Kaduna Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: