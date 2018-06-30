CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 30 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 30, 2018 NDLEA destroys N3.5 billion worth of Tramadol, Codeine in Ogun From my mail box: Infidelity and why women chop and clean mouth It was my chance to give him a sex education! Killings: Buhari orders military operation for Zamfara, Kaduna Another crash at Otedola Bridge, scores injured Plateau shocker: Herdsmen rename communities grabbed from indigenes Oshiomhole charges APC leaders to bury pride, reconcile differences ahead 2019 The ethnic presidency Ethnicity, religion won't determine the 2019 elections ' Oshiomhole Argentina ready to test France World Cup credentials NDLEA destroys N3.5 billion worth of Tramadol, Codeine in Ogun From my mail box: Infidelity and why women chop and clean mouth It was my chance to give him a sex education! Killings: Buhari orders military operation for Zamfara, Kaduna Another crash at Otedola Bridge, scores injured Plateau shocker: Herdsmen rename communities grabbed from indigenes Oshiomhole charges APC leaders to bury pride, reconcile differences ahead 2019 The ethnic presidency Ethnicity, religion won't determine the 2019 elections ' Oshiomhole Argentina ready to test France World Cup credentials 11 impressive benefits of corn (1) Blues reject Barca's 50m Willian bid Gbam! Visual questions by six photographers Higuain opens Chelsea switch Messi blocks Neymar's Barca return, orders club to sign Salah Alexis Galleries: The art, the artists and the muse Eagles finally fly out of Moscow Deschamps tasks players over Messi How to handle mood swing Lille ready to pay 3.5m Euros for Ekong Three Nigerian players sign new contracts with Arsenal Lloris warns: Messi can decide France's fate Suarez, CR7 rekindle rivalry Casual but chic Crime: Why we kidnap and rape old women ' Suspect confesses I'd love to marry Genevieve 'Yannick Philippe, UK-based Nigerian actor How to enjoy coleslaw Wale Adebayo: Saddest day of my life Wedding Day: 'If I could do it again Soul mates: Are we really meant for one person Tanwa Newbold: 'Why I left banking for business Neymar's girlfriend strips Construction: Lagos announces movement restriction in Oshodi Plateau massacre: We may ask Buhari to sack security chiefs, says NGF Court orders unfreezing of Nyakos accounts Security operatives arrested wrong persons over Plateau killings Gbong Gwom Jos Miyetti Allah slams Fulani lawmakers for failing to protect herdsmen President Buhari is a man of God Emir of Katsina NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over 300 sacked oil workers Rivers ex-deputy speaker, group move to reconcile Amaechi, Abe My sons wife bent on destroying him Obasanjos ex-wife Imo Assembly suspended me for rejecting Okorocha's N50m oath taking inducement 'Lawmaker Court acquits ex-Air Force chief of gratification charges Osun poll: Police, DSS warn politicians against gunrunning, violence Ill support any effort that will enhance security, Buhari promises Assembly confirms Katagum as Bauchi deputy governor Benue govt commends Buhari, charges troops on rule of engagement Stop using youths as political thugs, group tells politicians Lagos tanker explosion: Family searches for three-year-old as twin sister escapes fire Okogie to Buhari on killings: Give up your position, youve failed Nigerians Court remands ex-Ondo PDP chair, Faboyede, for alleged N500m fraud Court jails railway corporation MD three months for contempt PCN shuts down 378 pharmacies, others in Osun TCN targets 20,000MW in three years MD Amosun promotes visually impaired director to Permanent Secretary Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: