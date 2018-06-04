CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Monday 4 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 04, 2018 Company driver strangles accountant for refusing him sex Halt Buhari's insidious Waterways Bill! A bright future for Nigeria and how to get there Debt, debt, debt everywhere and yet more debt Dear Pope Francis No hiding place for oil thieves, Navy assures Court stops NWC from recognising Ogodo as Delta APC chairman Buhari's govt taken over by hawks 'Delta ALGON chairman Bayelsa advocates better prospects for oil producing communities Stable electricity: GENCOs accuse TCN of rubbishing FG's efforts Offa bank robbery: Why we must quiz Saraki, Kwara gov ' POLICE Mustapha Akanbi, pioneer ICPC chair, is dead, buried Congress: Somolu APC protests over ward exco Nigeria now safe, secure for citizens, foreign investors ' FG Another fake lawyer nabbed at Ojo Magistrate's Court We're excited by Not-Too-Young-To-Run law 'Labour Society for the Performing Arts unveils activities for 2018 season Aspirant faults S-East APC Abuja meeting Buhari's govt has created over 6m jobs, Garba Sheu tells PDP's Ologbodiyan Offa robbery : Another baseless allegation, ploy by Police to implicate me ' Saraki Senate to investigate NNPC, IOCs' boycott of Nigeria pipe manufacturer Shareholders caution May & Baker over proposed Rights Issue FMDQ, Dutch firm partner on clearing structure in Nigeria Bargain hunters may re-enter equities market on low prices 'Analysts predict 6.5m savings accounts opened in 3 months Fidelity Bank will capitalise on opportunities to increase returns ' Okonkwo N60bn unclaimed dividend: CSCS, shareholders lament cumbersome recovery process Delay in payment of accrued rights affecting CPS ' Pension expert Insurance products for Ebola, Meningitis, Lassa fever underway Patient safety in Nigeria: Challenges and solutions Settling the tithing conundrum: A treatise to lay the matter to rest Fears over nPDP talks with Presidency Police arrest 7 family members for beating brother to death in Imo ADC threatens Buhari with suit over Not-Too-Young-to-Run Law FG fixes August for commencement of Ogoniland clean-up remediation As Buhari enters his fourth year Buhari has terribly disappointed those who thought he had changed ' Osuntokun APC CONGRESS: Odigie-Oyegun stops inauguration of Tinubu, Amaechi backed State Excos Shootings: Fayemi, APC planning to sponsor assassinations in Ekiti ' Fayose We plan to grow organically but' ' Okonkwo, CEO, Fidelity Bank Stock market bleeds on political uncertainties Group heads to court as FG okays new excise rates for tobacco, alcoholic beverages We need to shrink the number of players in the industry ' Salami Accion MfB disburses N19bn loan, grows profit by 50% APC's recent congresses: Omen of impending calamity FIFA World Cup (10 Days to go) : Team Profile ' SWEDEN FIFA WC: Don't judge me on England game ' Onazi Enugu APC wants Buhari's aide, minister probed over use of thugs during congress Yahoo Yahoo boy runs amok in Delta, stabs self to death 2019: Minister raises the alarm over PVC mop-up in Ebonyi Cholera outbreak claims 1 in Nasarawa, 20hospitalised Emmanuel blames cultism for most crimes in Nigeria Rivers'll resist attempt to invade Wike's residence 'Chief of staff Obaseki's education reform: Edo Poly holds public lecture, partners FIRN, UNIBEN on tree planting Senate probes NNPC, IOCs over alleged local content breach 7 killed in Benue 6 out of 10 youths in Lagos are cultists ' Edgal How I survived herdsmen's bullets 'Otsu Alleged NASS bribe takers: Jega'll publish names if' ' Sagay Nze Emeka Celestine Osuji: Some wounds never mend! Leadership 101: How much do people working under you like you Federalism, confederalism or restructuring not enough Lai Mohammed, Buhari's factsheet and wolf-crying opposition Risk management in banks The Igbo position on Nigeria's restructuring The UN and private sector partnership Utilising CBN's N500 billion manufacturing fund Rage over Israel's capital: FG's recognition of Jerusalem'll split Nigeria ' Ojo CBN moves to end round tripping in banks Share consolidation: We won't tolerate deadlines 'Investors warn SEC Oil, gas project costs determined by risk profile 'Okwuosa, MD Oilserv How farmers can tap into N2.14trn Napier grass market Dizengoff's monster tractors arrive Jigawa to boost sugarcane production Oyo congresses ratified by NWC 'APC 2019: PDP'll defeat APC in Oyo 'Mustapha Imo APC: Okorocha's son-in-law slows down on guber bid Russia 2018: Iwobi, Iheanacho, Balogun in final World Cup squad As Eagles land in Austria for Czech Republic Why I rested Ndidi against England 'Rohr Foundations, banks that give loans to SMEs without collateral Know your rights in new Electric Power Sector Reform Bill 2018 Stakeholders hail revocation of $195m Israeli contract ABTL wins 'Best Port Terminal Operator Award Shocker as dream of new National airline fades under Buhari Ibeto Cement acquires US firm Nigeria hit by 9m yam seed deficiency 'DFID $9bn spent on road, infrastructure in 3years 'FG AMCON plans 'name and shame' for politically exposed debtors Reps probe award of$44m contract to 'convicted' company Dominance of foreign investors not good for stock market Divorce increases risk of early death by 50% Piracy sustains high shipping costs on Nigerian waters NNPC not owing Rivers community N36 billion compensation Investors transact $1.7b at I&E window Wapic assures shareholders of better return, as profit rises 161 per cent Mikel tips Three Lions to shine in Russia Neymar marks return with wonder goal against Croatia Why online property listing is low Gernot Rohr: 'We don't need a Nigerian Mo Salah BCPG advocates zero tolerance for building collapse Osinbajo to lay foundation for 1,800-unit housing project in Edo Reality versus scorecard in Buhari's declining rating Babalakin urge obedience of court orders, says better pay for judges Water Resources Bill is very dangerous, says Akwa Ibom governor Ladipo warehouse managers, foundation donate to orphans, widows Diles, Ikotun are FAB-Five-Challenge rising stars How bad governance hinders science, technology education development, by Ugwuanyi Babalakin knocks govts for disobeying court orders Herdsmen attack Rivers community, abduct woman Aisha Buhari speaks on unity Nigeria marks first cycling day Ambode urges Muslims to be good after Ramadan Theres no way I couldve been associated with armed robbery against my people Saraki Pope replaces convicted Australian cleric Corrupt Bench and lack of diligent prosecution Bamidele flown to Lagos for further treatment, says aide DSS reduces operatives assigned to Dogara, Lasun APC faction mocks party over Oyo by-election loss Olanipekun opposes FG bid to extradite Kashamu North won't vote personality in 2019 but manifesto 'Yakasai Lagos APC not divided, says Gbajabiamila There's a united voice against Okorocha 'Odigie-Oyegun Nigerians to pay more for cigarettes, alcohol from today Manufacturers suffer N30bn revenue decline in three months Ikeja Electric plunges Magodo residents into darkness Finding the right PoS system for your business Lagos needs innovative ideas to manage waste ' Ayodele Lagos retirees paid N859m in May Reps panel wants N9bn recovered from Capital Oil Invest more in housing delivery, NSE tells FG Oduoza advises youths on enterpreneurial devt FOTE advises govt on plastic waste dangers OTC trade settlement: CBN orders banks to pledge N1bn Dangote builds 200 houses for IDPs, ABU hostel Agriculture, others slow GDP growth to 1.95% FG, EU, Germany provide 100kw solar-powered plants Insurance sector begins rebranding project CBN postpones USSD framework implementation Riding unholy G-Wagon on Fayoses bridge in Ado The challenge of estimated billing Sack military officers in charge of Boko Haram campaign, Fasehun tells Buhari Police invite Saraki over Offa bank robberies More tributes for Aboderin, as sympathisers flood residence First female chartered accountant, Olakunrin, dies at 80 Attacked Edo farmer battles for survival Ex-Taraba gov, Nyame, appeals conviction today Order forfeiture of Akwa Ibom senators houses, FG urges court Health workers seek salary payment despite no work Herdsmen attack, cult clash claim 13 in Benue NEITI mourns with Punch, Aboderin family Nigerian youths ready for leadership Young Alliance Obasanjo hails Akanbis honesty, integrity Buhari, Saraki, Ahmed, Tinubu eulogise Ex-ICPC chairman, Akanbi Aboderins death shocking, sad Aregbesola Aboderins death unfortunate, says Dickson 2019 elections: Be balanced, cautious, group urges media Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: