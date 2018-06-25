CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 25 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 25, 2018 Ighalo declares war against Argentina RUSSIA F-L-I-C-K-S Meet Samuel ' The Low-cost School Administrator 2019: A-Ibom women to buy nomination form for Gov Emmanuel Lagos demolishes 500 shanties, recovers weapons How phone call from wanted militia man landed Suswam in DSS custody Oshiomhole's emergence as APC Chair, challenge for South-South ' Princewill PANDEF fumes over N-Assembly's slash of NMU's N5bn take-off grant Osun debt: PDP gov aspirant promises financial re-engineering 3 sentenced to death for robbery in Ekiti Over 700, 000 PVCs uncollected in Oyo'INEC 3 die in Bayelsa cults clash Ekiti gov poll: Prepare for APC's defeat, Fayose tells Presidency Plateau bloodbath: Very painful, regrettable, says Buhari Buhari praises peaceful election of APC new exco Benue crisis: Air Force deploys 2 fighter jets, 300 special forces Drug abuse rampant among military, para-military agencies ' NDLEA Drug Abuse: Obaseki harps on awareness creation, stiffer regulation to check abuse Inter-Faith Group condemns alleged partisan politicking of religious organisations When APC broke the ice Account for N16.7bn IGR, PDP tells Fayemi Testament of strength as Coronation Merchant Bank records over 180% '' subscription Authority Newspaper Award: Another feather to Governor Ikpeazu's Cap Unemployment: Desperate youths turn drug peddlers FG's initiatives on SMEs yielding result 'Agboade, NASME president How contract agriculture can open export market for farmers Lagos commends Dizengoff on capacity building for farmers FG rolls out strategic plans to solve farmers-herdsmen crisis Submit yourself to EFCC, PDP charges Oshiomhole How I'll govern 'Oshiomhole APC: New helmsmen take over Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu knock Obasanjo, PDP Oshiomhole'll sustain party ideals'Mascot Kalu Doctors battle to keep Mikel fit for Argentina Argentina is wounded lion, Ogunjobi warns Crisis hits Argentina camp World Cup qualifiers: D'Tigers bank on Diogu Nigeria retains badminton crown Lagos discovers 25 athletes at U-15 Deaf Sports School Games This may be my last World Cup -Pogba Nigerian trio in Russia for FIFA leadership programme NFF rejoices with Ikeme on gradual recovery Eagles won't pack the bus against Argentina -Rohr Turkish referee for Nigeria vs Argentina Ighalo: Argentina clash 'll be 'a war Mikel goes for milestone 85th cap Barkindo: Why OPEC Increased Crude Oil Production Despite US Rate Hike, CBN Says No Cause for Alarm As Oshiomhole Takes Office, Buhari Says APC Will Serve Nigeria Better Massacre in Plateau as Gunmen Kill over 100 IPI Demands Probe of Death of Three Nigerian Journalists Channel VAS Secures Intellectual Property, Updates Airtime, Data Credit Patents Power Supply Remains at 3,278MW Despite Repairs of Gas Pipelines NAF to Rid Benue of Criminal Gangs FG Deploys AIG to MMIA over Terror Threat Ex-militants Back Dokubo, Caution against Recall of Scholars Rice smuggling: Navy arrests Bayelsa woman in Akwa Ibom Emmanuel to set up cottage industry for women SERAP gets court order against water resources, agric ministers Child abuse raises concern in Niger Is December 2018 feasible for kick-off of national carrier Well not allow unapproved buildings LASG Gunmen attack Ondo community, kill three guards Civil service needs to be overhauled, says Aregbesola There will be more people-oriented projects Lagos seeks improved hygiene Gunmen kill two Katsina varsity students, kidnap one BREAKING: Erdogan declares victory in Turkish presidential election Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail Davido wins BET Award, urges Africa collaboration Herdsmen attack 11 Plateau villages, kill 86, torch 50 houses N70bn livestock ranches not for Fulani herdsmen alone FG Arraign Abaribe or grant him bail, Falana tells DSS ISIS threat: Police deploy AIG to head airport command Military deploys seven fighter aircraft in Benue, Taraba NABTEB suspends registrar, four directors over N49m contracts Stamp out injustice, Saraki, Dogara tell Oshiomhole Partner us to tackle insurgency, NIS tells FG FGs disregard for rule of law killing economy Babalakin Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
