CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 18 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 18, 2018 AfCFTA'll grow Nigeria's exports by 8.18%, group tells FG Killings : Benue, Taraba, Ekiti, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others take on DHQ Delta govt reads riot act to street lights vandals Obaseki assures Edo market women of better structures 2019: Convene security summit to avert violence in Kano, Sanusi tells Ganduje 2019: Battle for soul of Imo APC intensifies Osun gov poll: KOWA raises concern over youths possession of arms Nwodo describes Ugwuanyi 'best performing gov in Nigeria Fayemi's indebtedness cost Ekiti N35.34bn ' Oguntuase Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to innovative banking services Operating a Domiciliary Account CBN to resume liquidity mop up as N425bn hit interbank Equities market set to continue upward trend ' Analysts 20 killed in fresh Borno suicide bomb attack, 48 injured NDDC not competing with A-Ibom 'Ekere Ibadan chieftaincy row: Olubadan cancels masquerade dance in new kings' compounds Alake laments decline in reading culture among youth Bwari crisis: Again, FCTA imposes indefinite curfew on Bwari Town Wike lauds Awuse's commitment to Rivers State Ilaje communities accuses Ondo govt of marginalisation, injustice Osun gov poll: Buhari, Tinubu not working for my ambition 'PDP aspirant FG disburses loans to 4,000 GEEP MarketMoni beneficiaries in Edo DPR moves to ensure SOP in petroleum depots Bloody Eid-el-Fitr as Boko Haram kills 31 June 12 Democracy Day illegal ' Nwabueze Why I like Buhari 'Methodist Archbishop EFCC re-opens investigation on N21.7bn IPP project Contempt: Court jails Uwazuruike one month Untold burden borne by Nigerian followers Re: Christian, politics as albatross Biafra: Buhari should apologise to Ndigbo June 12 Democracy Day and rule of law Abiola: Beyond the Democracy Day declaration World Cup:A spectacle of waste The exit of Ras Kimono Anambra: Motorcycle restriction, not ban Rivers LG poll: PDP clears 23 council seats APC convention: Aspirants lobby for inclusion in 'unity list Nigerians attack Rohr, players over Croatia loss As Eagles miss $50,000 largesse Everything is in our hands -Rohr Russia 2018: We'll get it right 'Moses Germany vs Mexico: Hirving Lozano strike stuns World Cup holders in Group F opener At Eid-el-fitr, Labour tasks Nigerians on violence-free 2019 elections ILO calls for safe, healthy workplaces for young people Power generation drops by 1,087.6MW over gas pipeline rupture SDPll defeat APC, PDP in Osun gov poll Omisore NEMA bows to workers, redeploys unionists to FCT Buhari administration transforming Nigeria Lai Mohammed Boko Haram attacks Damboa, kills 31, injures 48 Flyovers not Sokotos priority, says Tambuwal No going back on okada ban Obiano Olubadan bars masqueraders from visiting Ibadan kings SERAP sues Fashola over power sector privatisation LG poll: PDP wins 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers Convention: INEC backs Lagos APCs delegates, court rules June 19 Diarrhoea claims seven in Niger Creating financially competitive states Outrageous billing: Electricity consumers seek N'Assembly's intervention Lagos wants childrens rights prioritised LASG workers to get gratuity three months after retirement APC convention: NWC meets to ratify delegates list on Tuesday INEC registering foreigners to vote in 2019 Southern, MBelt leaders Makarfi declares presidential bid, battles Atiku for PDP ticket Im not working for Tinubu Osun gov aspirant Ekiti used N35bn to service Fayemis loan, claims PDP chair Experts raise awareness on ocean protection Senators fault Babachir Lawals biased probe claim CRiver spaghetti flyover, dual carriage to cost N18bn Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
