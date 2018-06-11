CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 11 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 11, 2018 Alleged rape: Ogun court strikes out sexual harassment case against Director FG's alienated N-Delta oil communities ' Clark Open grazing: Group urges S'East governors to emulate Abia Any govt that watches its people killed every day is an irresponsible ' Amaechi ERA/FoEN tasks N-Delta youths on environmental awareness Convention: APC insists on zoning, screens 179 aspirants Delta to launch health programme in schools 'Okobah Only statutory delegates will attend Imo APC convention ' Okorocha-led exco Buhari erases past mistake ' Yoruba Group INYC decries alleged attempt to annex Itsekiri land in Edo Afreximbank approves $17bn financing for Nigerian entities Fayemi appoints ailing Bamidele as Campaign Director General Name moneybags who sponsored annulment of June 12, Presidency told One dead, 2 injured as IED explodes at Adamawa scrap site Adeleke's death: Court remands nurse in prison custody Account for N165bn allocations, PDP challenges Fayemi Buhari, Abiola and The Memorialisation of June 12 Diamond Bank rewards 30 youth account holders with scholarships June 12: VON DG canvasses honour for Nwosu, Kudirat Flour Mills Nig Plc: Sound fundamentals clash with macroeconomic realities Budget Deficit: FG to raise N1tr from domestic debt market' FSDH Merchant Bank NSE joins fight against pollution ABCON, NDLEA partner on anti money laundering measures Access Bank to drive sustainability agenda with Green Bonds Cost of funds to fall as N425bn hit interbank Growth in insurance claims outstrips premium Man and the de-humanisation of lepers APC recent congresses: Omen of impending calamity (2) Kuku's victimization: Political Opportunists at work June 12 Tsunami and the ones who won't forgive Buhari ' By Garba Shehu Ogboru: Let the great sun shine in Delta We're waiting for Buhari, APC to call our bluff' nPDP OBJ, IBB, Jonathan, others not enemies of Nigeria ' Fani-Kayode FG plans to frame me again ahead of polls 'Wike Ramadan Talk: You can change your destiny tonight You've no right to speak for APC, Abe tells Ojukaye Okowa tasks political office holders on service delivery Protest may disrupt activities at NASS Crisis brews between butchers, herdsmen in Oyo Account for N165bn allocations, Ekiti PDP challenges Fayemi One Day in 'June 12 Fuel price rises to N205, under recovery hits N60/litre June 12: There is more to life than giving Abiola a national honour ' Dan Suleiman Nigeria economic growth can't be funded by few banks ' Larbie PFAs multi-fund investment structure good, but compliance may lag ' Kurfi Eagles will be ready for Croatia ' Rohr Pop Music by Wolf Meet WyldFlower ' The Perfume Enthusiast Gunshots rock Delta community as Police, youths clash Ondo: Tension in community over herdsman's death Ogun cautions residents against plastic pollution Child labour: Obaseki warns of sanctions Akwa Ibom enacts law compelling investors to employ natives Nigeria police'll be better if supported 'Ugwuanyi June 12: Tinubu, 4 others and I suffered most 'Ameh Ebute FG to adopt strategy for curbing building collapse The daughter who beat her dad: A true-life story June 12 tsunami and those who won't forgive Buhari Confucius Institute: Our goal to deepen China-Nigeria relations through language, culture ' Yongjing Miss Earth Nigeria promotes green environment 2019: nPDP talks tough Onazi dropped as Eagles' vice captain Rohr fears Argentina with Messi Russia 2018: Mikel ready for World Cup action Iheanacho perfects free kicks FIBA World Cup African qualifiers: Nwora recalls Aminu, Seni Lawal to D'Tigers Nadal wins 11th French Open title Super Eagles hit Russia Monday Oduduru wins national title in Eugene Wrestling: Nigerian youngsters intensify preparations for AYG Epe hosts cycling tourney Sept. 30 Keep our planet safe, clean and fit for work ' ILO Minimum wage: Labour reinstates need for urgent payment at ILO Western Sahara: Don't sign bilateral agreement with Morocco, Falana warns FG June 12: I'll sue Buhari if he confers national honours on Abiola, others -Ardo 35 containers of Tramadol seized at ports 'NAFDAC Woman jumps into Lagos lagoon 2019: INEC chair, IGP under fire Kalu demands Obasanjo's probe over Bakassi peninsula IBB, Jonathan, Danjuma, others govt's targets 'Fani-Kayode Trump, Kim arrive in Singapore for historic summit Italy threatens to block migrant ships in row with Malta 2015 formula won't work in 2019, declares Akwa Ibom governor APC national convention: When Oshiomhole met with Senate caucus APC crisis: Okorocha's faction claims authenticity Oduah's defection: More lawmakers to join APGA 'Ezeonwuka PDP to Fayemi: Account for N165bn allocations We've supported Nigeria with $17bn 'Afrexim Bank president NSIA's profit dips by N107bn NBS' unemployment, inflation rates ridiculous 'Duke New excise duty rates not targeted at local manufacturers 'FG N136bn judgment debts: Courts bare fangs on FBN, GTB We'll protect local industries from unfair trade practices 'DG, SON VAIDS: More troubles for tax evaders Banks that stay focused on core business'll remain profitable 'Okonkwo, Fidelity Bank boss Buhari@3: Rice importation from 3 African countries increases by 100% Ogbeh calls for reduction in import duties on agric inputs Family of 7, another die in Enugu auto-crash Is NAssemblys threat to invoke its powers against Buhari justified Invite NRC members, Adebajo-Fraser urges President Ambodes wife seeks support for govt Honouring June 12 heroes Bringing sanity to education sector Experts advise youths on skill acquisition Trump G7 tweets sobering and depressing Merkel BREAKING: Herdsmen kidnap Methodist priest, two others in Osun Ebola outbreak in DR Congo could end soon WHO Away with the corrupt security vote Don't trust Buhari, group tells Soyinka, Falana Elites conspired to annul MKO's election, says Presidency APC convention: Over 179 jostle for 43 NWC positions June 12: PDP, Oshiomole disagree over PMB's gesture Ekiti APC appoints Bamidele as campaign DG Fayemi challenges Fayose to open debate on Ekiti finances 2019: FG plans to implicate me in arms deal, says Wike June 12: LASG to re-examine restructuring June 12, better than May 29 as Democracy Day Osun assembly threatens to sanction LG bosses for manipulating delegates AGF threatens to sanction MDAs rejecting treasury officers States raise domestic debt by N1.64tn in three years Rains, major challenge to power transmission, distribution ' Fashola PenCom set to verify 2019 retirees Using standing order for your business Developers need to install fire safety systems in buildings ' Souten NSIA's profit drops by N107bn Are celebrates UPL MD at 50 Expert warns against plastic pollution Dickson plans more low-cost houses for workers Microsoft, First Bank empower SMEs Include Abiolas name on Heads of States list Walter Carrington 2019: Southern, MBelt leaders demand INEC chairmans removal PHOTOS: Buhari arrives in Morocco PUNCH chair to be buried on Friday Lagos dismisses two CBD officials for extortion Reggae star, Ras Kimono, dies at 60 N1.1bn water contract scam: Prosecute deputy speaker, says SERAP Motorists stranded as rehabilitated Mowo bridge collapses Ondo declares Tuesday public holiday Atlantic Hall graduates 100, to build N2.5bn sports complex Five die as tanker, car collide in Niger Epidemic: One killed, 20 hospitalised in Nasarawa students village Customs intercept 20,550 litres of petroleum products in Adamawa Probe attack on Igbo in Taraba, Ohanaeze tells FG Onanuga hails Ogun admin officers Rights abuse: Military urges Nigerians to report errant soldiers Dickson says blackmail wont stop civil service reforms We still feel pains of civil war MASSOB
