CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Friday 8 June 2018 'Ex-Attorney-General DTHA guided by the yearnings of Deltans 'Oborevwori Finally, justice done to MKO's mandate, says Senator Kalu lauds Buhari over June 12 declaration Ojougboh alleges plot against APC by PDP in Delta Enugu Assembly passes 37 bills, ends third session Ogun PDP protests arrest, detention of 18 members 100 physically challenged women get reprieve from FRAAC in Oyo Lailatul Qadr, a night of possibilities Naira down to N361.5 at parallel market Making Nigeria safer for tourism 2019: Diden eyes Senate Imo PDP reads riot act to aspirants Kola Abiola thanks Buhari on behalf of Abiola's family APC Leadership crisis: Court reserves ruling for June 26 June 12 : Buhari asks Malami to gazette Abiola's GCFR IGP drags Saraki, Senate to court for declaring him enemy of democracy 28-yr-old man hacks into bank's app, steals N207m Why we resisted Navy ' Private guards ITF trains 150,000, spends N1.6bn on Siwes Offa bank robbery: Police have received my response to allegations 'Saraki Labour drags IOCs to ILO, alleges unfair labour practices Osinbajo escapes chopper accident Offa bank robbery: Police have received my response to allegations 'Saraki Nigeria Police parade only 'less-privileged criminals'' Falana Van or Saloon, Mercedes Benz V-Class fits in Smart features that stand Ford Ranger Pickup out World Environment Day: CBN, Visionscape partner on polymer recovery UNWTO-CAF meeting in Nigeria, best ever' UNWTO Sec-Gen EFCC arraigns PDP deputy chairman, others over N500m laundering charge Edo govt tackles illegal migration with skills devt Amaechi tackles Buhari over comment on Nigerian civil war June 12 as Democracy Day: Masterstroke or Mischief CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn currency swap with China Russia 2018: Aubameyang drums support for Nigeria As Eagles drops in FIFA Ranking Buhari appoints Ambode into FG's delegation to World Cup Arsenal's transfer: Yacine Adli set for Unai Emery reunion Lukaku becomes Belgium's all-time leading scorer in Egypt win Nigeria Amputee football debuts in World Cup Czech Republic clips Eagles' wings North East: US gives Nigeria $102m for IDPs Abiola: Senate demands release of June 12 results Why we accept award ' Fawehinmi family Military, Amnesty International disagree over threat allegation Herdsmen attacks: 35 primary schools shut in Nasarawa Linking Saraki dangerous to nation's economy 'Wike June 12: 'May God help Nigeria,' Tofa, Abiola's opponent It's fulfilment of our dreams, efforts 'Tinubu Offa bank robbery: I'm innocent, Saraki replies police Family of 5, friend die in Ogun Tips on time management Buhari's sectionalism and the Atiku alternative Buhari's 3 years in office Nearer, nearer draws the showdown Abiola, Fawehinmi Families Accept National Honour, Thank Buhari IG Drags Senate to Court over His Censure CBN to Commence Bi-weekly Auction of Chinese Yuan After 11 Years as Editor, Nwogwugwu is New MD for ARISE News Channel, Africa Abiola's Daughter: Recognition of June 12 Will Lead to New nabs 145 beggars Envoy wants more Nigerian teachers in Tanzania Stakeholders advocate review of book policy Pupils of Corona School shine in public, internal examinations Measles: Borno to boost immunity of children Fulbright scholars to train 10,000 teachers in North-East Concerns over safety of pupils in schools Medias role crucial in campaign against epidemics IG Idris and never-ending brutality of SARS External reserves fall by $169m in six days PDP wins Kaduna LG poll Ogun police detained 18 of our members ' Ogun PDP CBN set to begin Chinese currency sale Customs generate highest monthly revenue of N100bn Shittu writes Buhari, Tinubu, others over Oyo APC crisis NERC okays more firms to procure, install meters No automatic ticket for Ojukwu's widow, Oduah, Uba 'APGA RMAFC backs Buhari on oil production sharing contracts' review Farmers want substandard seed dealers punished Our efforts in agriculture not appreciated, Buhari laments Creating better vlogs with smartphones June 12 declaration: Its fulfilment of a dream, says Tinubu Offa robberies: Ive sent written defence to police, says Saraki Senate wants MKO Abiola declared as ex-President says INEC should release June 12 poll results Falana tackles Justice Belgore over MKO, Gani awards Senate, Saraki have hatred, contempt for me, says IG Polls reshuffle: National Assembly passes bill, removes controversial clauses Senate reverses RECs confirmation, okays Kafarati as FHC CJ Hold Defence minister responsible for Wednesdays killings Benue Osinbajos helicopter makes emergency landing in Abuja Buharis award on our father symbolic Fawehinmis family EFCC arraigns Bauchi ex-commissioner for alleged N316m fraud Policell miss Aboderins strategic partnership CP Aboderin was a good-natured person Adebajo-Fraser Buhari meets security chiefs again June 12 declaration: Abiolas family thank Buhari States should explore alternative energy sources Adewopo Aboderin contributed to sports Lai Mohammed FRSC boss hails PUNCH 