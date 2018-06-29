CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 29 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 29, 2018 UNN imposes curfew on campus Plateau massacre: Give more attention to protection of lives 'PFN Power sector loses N11.2bn despite improvement in gas supply Why I resumed political activities in Edo APC 'Idahosa Delta govt engages youths for community peace 2nd Niger Bridge: 310 out of 615 piles sunk'Works controller Enact law to combat maritime crimes, FG urged Dealing with IS's presence in Nigeria Fayemi's team mocks pollster, counsels PDP to prepare for defeat We're not divided over Fayemi ' Bamidele, campaign manager National Insecurity: We must re-jig our security architecture ' Wike Trump, Putin to meet on July 16 in Helsinki ' Officials UK, US to spend $60m on Nigeria's election in six years Stop shortchanging our members, IPMAN tells PPMC FG receding into authoritarianism 'Ohanaeze FG's inaction fuelling killings nationwide ' Amnesty Jos killings: Govs call for prosecution of attackers, to meet with service chiefs Police arrest 2 IPOB members for allegedly bombing Nwodo's house FG, AfDB, IITA partner to tackle $35bn Africa food import POLL: Afe Babalola, Ekiti Elders warn politicians against thuggery My plans for TASUED by VC, Prof Arigbabu DEJI OF AKURELAND/OSOLO STOOL: One kingdom, two monarchs Membership status: SDP suspends party chairman over comment on Omisore NFF celebrates Rohr, Leon Balogun Stop condemning Super Eagles, Kalu begs Nigerians Court remands Abuja bizman to Kuje prison over N36m fraud Imo REC identifies causes of conflicts in Nigerian institutions Oyo shuts Bodija market Russia 2018: Lessons from Super Eagles' ouster Osun guber: Akintola emerges as AD candidate APC Chairmanship: Edo students commend Oshiomhole's victory Port Harcourt to host African Badminton Championships FIBA World Cup qualifiers:Ike Diogu tops D'Tigers list Osun Utd raids Ifeanyi Ubah, Rivers Utd, Tornadoes, 3SC Morocco appeals to FIFA over 'Injustice Ighalo reacts to death threat Yellow card knocks Senegal out Reconstruction of Eket Stadium enters final phase Ladipo calls for restructuring of Nigerian football Alleged oil theft: NDelta militants demand JTF commanders sacking Saraki eulogises ex-ICAN boss, Olakunri Late budget passage erodes 13% of GDP ' LCCI Small telecom operators to enjoy special incentives, says NCC MSMEs catalysts for growth, says LASG Ashafa urges youths to change Nigeria, hails Fashola NNPC underpayment: Adeosun asks Buhari, govs to act Oni, others working for Fayemis victory Bamidele World Bank approves $2.1bn loan for seven Nigerian projects Agbakoba, Kuku, others demand new constitution at VOR Colloquium Easy ways to improve your savings account Im not Atikus running mate Peter Obi UAC repositioning to drive profitable growth NEC sets up committee on fallen standard of education Security: Group seeks collaboration with police PDP accuses INEC commissioner, others of plotting to rig Ekiti poll Nigeria vulnerable to cyber terror, Dokubo warns Police parade suspected bombers of Nwodos house Well start spending $321m Abacha loot next month FG Female presidential aspirant unfolds agenda Lack of data caused increase in HIV infections Buhari Buhari signs medical residency training bill into law NIRSAL, AfDB, IITA embrace technology to transform agriculture Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
