CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 22 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 22, 2018 2018 budget: Stop playing to the gallery, Melaye tells Buhari Crisis brews in NASS over sharing of N578bn 'padded budget' projects APC convention: Okorocha, Madumere head for showdown DSS arrests 3 ISIS fighters in Abuja, Bauchi Budget Cuts: S'East senators fault slash of N2bn allocation for Enugu airport to N500m Fire razes 100 shops in Ondo JAC owes success to Ade Ojo's pedigree ' JAC boss Ibadan masquerade: Olubadan expresses satisfaction over compliance to directive Obaseki orders closure of dilapidated schools LAWMA truck hit woman, twin children in Lagos APC Convention: Big expectations from PDP APC: How Oshiomhole won Buhari's heart Court adjourns further trial of Nwaoboshi till July 2 Why Wike'll continue to win as best governor 'Atiku The big boys have gone SUV crazy Stop complaining about NASS, implement budget, Owie tells Buhari Zamfara crisis, a looming national disaster APC Convention: Doomsday foretold FG withholding Paris Club refund to starve Ekiti, says Fayose A world, too dangerous for children Waiter kidnaps boss' grandson Benue tribal leaders reject FG's N179bn cattle ranches project Why I shaved my dreadlocks 'Dickson Iroegbu, filmmaker Fuel importation: Nigeria'll lose $561.2m from NNPC's 50% rebate 'NPA boss Improved liquidity raises banks' lending to households, companies 'CBN NCC to ensure digital transformation of economy 'Danbatta Naira-rand swap to generate $1bn We'll achieve 80% financial inclusion target by 2020 'FG Ease of Doing Business: Container examination drops from 300 to 200 FG to fund budget with N866bn oil revenue, recovered loot, says Udoma Navy shows strength in Gulf of Guinea Rose of Sharon celebrates 10th anniversary, International Widows' Day Triple tragedy APC National Convention: Okorocha should accept his fate or leave party -Uwajumogu Argentina flops again, losses 0-3 to Croatia APC chair: Groups, students back Oshiomhole We're dying' ' Soldier fighting Boko Haram Shrinking Lake Chad responsible for terrorism in North East, says FG How President Buhari signed the 2018 budget Nothing'll make me polygamist like dad 'Bayode, Victor Olaiya's son Why I want collabo with Phyno 'Sleek Silk Comedian Edo Charles plans to remarry Funke Akindele emerges Face of ZAFAA 30 contestants ready to battle for LHSMC honour Reason I dabble into music business -Basorge FG to Conduct Biometrics Registration of Migrants Budget Cut: N'Assembly Committed Crimes against Humanity, Says SERAP DSS Arrests ISIS Commanders in Abuja PDP: Buhari, APC Jittery over Looming Implosion Shiites Kill Police Officer as El-Zakzaky Arrives Court in Kaduna FG Launches Second National Health Plan Four Killed in Fresh Attack on Plateau Community FGInaugurates Aid Working Group to Plug Funding Gap Tension as Soldier Kills Fulani Boy in Ondo FG Mulls Implementation of Auto Policy Macarthur Provides $6.5m to Fight Corruption in Nigeria NBTI Workers Commence Three-day Warning Strike Foreign Minister, Onyeama, Nnamani Endorse Oshiomhole, Onyemuche Allowances: Ex-N'Delta Militants Storm National Assembly THISDAY Set to Hold 3rd Healthcare Policy Dialogue, to Focus on States, Emergency Medicine 2018 Budget: No Security Votefor Presidency, Says Udoma NNPC Extends $6bn Oil Swap Contracts to End of 2018 Rivers APC crisis: ACourt stops execution of High Court order 2019: Macarthur foundation pledges N2.3bn to fight corruption Buhari calls for good journalism as IPI congress opens Osun performance in WASSCE has improved, says commissioner Schools visit airport in memory of Dana air crash Police arrest Plateau cult leader, 33 others sent to prison 51 Katsina policemen receive new ranks El-Zakzaky: Shiite protesters stone policeman to death in Kaduna Edo, PDP trade blame over state of schools Stakeholders call for review of education policy 60 private schools to compete for N1.5m Pharmacists offer drugs to Nasarawa prison inmates Jordan king heads to US for Trump meeting South-East senators, IYC, CACOL reject budget cuts LPPC strips convicted lawyer, Nwobike, of SAN rank DSS detains ex-Benue gov, Suswam, PDP kicks Terrorism: FG outlaws training of security guards by consultants Ambode promises to tackle drug abuse Lagos, NARTO to jointly clean Apapa Motorists warned against calls while driving PDP cautions FG over plan to establish cattle ranches DSS arrests ISIS commanders in Abuja Oba of Benin visits Emotan shrine, prays for peace
