CKN News Newspaper Headlines Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 03, 2018 Dykure, Diabiz prevent diabetes complications 'Atuchukwu Harmful effects of food supplements Ekiti rally shooting: Bamidele in stable condition 'Aide APC appoints Ndoma-Egba convention scribe as Uwajumogu resigns 2019'll be last time old politicians will rule Nigeria ' Dele Momodu APC crisis: No congresses held in Rivers, Abe's camp insists APC's festering crisis Party politics: Agoro bombs Obasanjo Restructuring to determine next president in 2019 ' ABC Nwosu Collapse into APC if you can't do without me, Okorocha tells APGA How we changed tactics against England ' Rohr Address herdsmen's menace, Ayodele tasks Buhari Sit-at-home: IPOB tackles Umahi, Obiano Okadigbo's son dies in U.S 15 pro-Biafra groups forge alliance to actualize sovereign state I can never kill or engage assassins, says Kalu Abdulsalami lauds Wike on projects delivery IYC rejects Buharis water bill, backs South South govs on federalism Creating jobs to reduce poverty Troops comb Ekiti forest for kidnappers, kill three Ekiti APC suspends campaign, aide says ex-rep in stable condition Rant here: Jonathans statement Dad had a wonderful way of making everyone in his life special Lateef Adegbites son Rector demands security as Taraba seminary resumes Sunday Plateau federal agric varsity bill nearing passage in NAssembly Beni Lar Edo APC hails Odigie-Oyeguns withdrawal from chairmanship race Ambode revs up graduate employability Edo task force arrests suspected impersonator Bandit shot dead while escaping with snatched SUV APC crisis deepens as convention panel secretary resigns, fingers Okorocha Only God can stop my governorship ambition ' Nwosu Nwosu's candidacy is Imo opposition's wish 'Ekechi PDP wins Oyo Assembly by-election Rivers APC accuses Wike of stashing state funds in Abuja residence APC congress panel brainstorms on sanctions against errant members Enugu APC faction breaks into secretariat for exco meeting Federal elements threatening Jagaban's stronghold in South-West NGOs taking advantage of crisis in North East to get richer ' Ndume Buhari needs second term to consolidate on achievements ' Garba Shehu Politics is not dirtier than business ' Akinade Ogunbiyi I've never thought of quitting 'Blessing Idowu Nigeria records $24.7bn forex inflow in three months Challenges provide moments of growth and learning ' O'Yoma Africa should deploy Sovereign Wealth Fund in infrastructure ' Adesina Don't panic over NSE's bearish trend Pitching, key to start-up success Insurers set 30-month target for new NIA Tower Nigeria, others achieve 5.1% increase in air passenger traffic OAU backs Senate probe into sex-for-mark scandal Fayemi, Keyamo, speakers, others eulogise late Aboderin I was in labour room, recorded my babys birth Yemi Solade Challenging Jega on bribery will shame National Assembly Sagay Aboderin was like a father to us Dolphins Basketball members Water bill: Take opposition to National Assembly, Presidency tells Wike, others I have no apology to be called Fayoses stooge Olusola Nigerians wont sympathise with PDP over clampdown claims Keyamo School feeding suspended over problems in vendors accounts Ondo Benue lambasts JNI for failing to condemn killings Stopping Niger Delta amnesty too ghastly to consider Buharis adviser Relating with your ex after marriage Nigerias family life based on outdated culture Praise Fowowe I wasnt expected to do well because I was too playful in college Badejo, ex-ICAN president Blind-date etiquette Watching myself on screen is a tough task Kemi Lala Akindoju Ways to spice up your relationship Obaseki knocks EDSOPADEC for shoddy project execution Anxiety in APC : Buhari, nPDP leaders negotiate over 10 states' votes WCC prays against famine in Nigeria, others IT firm partner Command Day Secondary School, Ojo Bloodshed averted in Enugu APC as rival faction forcefully takes over state secretariat Seventh Day Adventist's succour for IDPs in Benue Army kills 10 Boko Haram, recovers N2m in Borno Aboderin: Fayemi, Obasa, Keyamo condole with family, Punch Man stabs daughter to death in Anambra Ogun ex-PDP guber candidate joins Obasanjo's ADC Okowa administration in three years glaring ' Fred Oghenesivbe Uzodinnma appointed BoT member of APC National policy on plastic waste management underway, says minister Why Nigerians no longer rage over kerosene scarcity 'Matrix Energy US man built deadly secret tunnels over 'N.Korea' fear Why Deltans should support Ogboru for governor EKITI 2018: Obasanjo rigged me out for Segun Oni, APC disappointed me, but I will be governor ' Yinka Akerele Christian journalists honour Imo Deputy Gov Fayemi vs Fayose (ELEKA): The looming battle of ego Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: