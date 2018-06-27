CKN News Newspaper Headlines... Wednesday 27 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: June 27, 2018 Wolves enter race for Ahmed Musa Saraki to cheer Eagles against Argentina Imo: Why I'm running on PDP's platform ' Obi Religion verses spirituality The Bible, Almighty God and I (11) ' Untold story of Adam's daughters (2) Personnel': Collective noun Kenneth Omeruo, revelation of the World Cup tournament Oshiomhole: Beyond the song and dance Osun's development must not be reversed The 'lazy' Nigerian parents Plateau: When will the killings stop Protecting local rice production Oscars 2018: Four Nigerians make Academy's racially diverse 928 members Why I sponsored Not Too Young to Run Bill' ' Nwulu, PDP Reps member Fayemi accuses PDP of colluding with INEC to rig poll Nigerians rally round D'banj, offer support to afropop star following son's death Umuada Igbo celebrate UN recognition with fanfare Why Owerri people forbid 'ona' yam Obi of Onitsha's royal counsel to churches National shame: Zik's tomb still uncompleted 22 years after Nyanya Market, melting point for Abuja residents Day 1,200 residents enjoyed free healthcare Obuah seeks aggressive attack against Argentina UTME: Only 25% scored above 200, says Oloyede Is FGs decision to share $500m Abacha loot among vulnerable Nigerians right RCCG urges support for police, upgrades station Buhari inaugurates navy hospital, rice mill in Calabar Another Ekiti Assembly PDP member defects to APC Level of insecurity now intolerable, says Sosan Atiku counters Buhari, says there's no alternative to restructuring Saraki in the eye of the storm DSS grants Abaribe bail, releases senator Fayemi accuses Fayose, INEC of producing fake election materials Buhari must unite Nigerians now Isheri-Oshun road in need of rehabilitation INEC urges private sector to advocate peaceful election Dont cede South-West land for cattle ranches, Afenifere tells govs Its unjust to say Im silent on killings by herdsmen Buhari PUNCH appoints new chairman, director Plateau killings: Ezekwesili embarks on lone protest to Aso Villa Power: Recover $16bn from Obasanjo, Oshiomhole tells Buhari How Jonathan stalled Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project Babalakin EFCC seeks transfer of Shekaraus N950m fraud trial from Kano ABUAD power project first in Nigeria Babalola Weve no apologies for sacking fake workers Bayelsa N49m scam: NABTEB board tackles education ministry Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
