'China Has Taken Millions Of Nigerians Out Of Poverty' - Femi Adesina

Published:





The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has heaped loads of praises on the Chinese government and people for allegedly taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty in the three years the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in power.





Adesina who is currently on a visit to China stated that the Asian country took over 700 million people including Nigerians out of poverty in the last decade.





According to Adesina, in the 1950s-1970s, China was just like Nigeria but its situation was just like the ashes from which President Buhari is trying to take the country from today.





"When President Buhari came into power, Nigerian was just like China of 1950 to 1970. No electricity, the best form of transportation on the waters were rafts, take-home pay could not take the workers home, and the people were in distress, forlorn and disconsolate.





No clean water for domestic use, the country could barely feed its burgeoning population, social welfare was almost nil. It was the Hobbesian state of nature. Life was nasty, brutish and short.

China's situation years ago was just like the ashes from which President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to take the country from today.





But today, China is a leading economic power due to the resilience of its leaders just like what President Buhari is doing in Nigeria. The President has also brought millions of Nigerians out of poverty."





Share This