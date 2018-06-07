CAF, Kanu Honour Keshi, Two Years After Death

Published:

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has paid glowing tribute to former Nigeria captain and coach Stephen Keshi, two years after he passed away.





Keshi died of heart-related issues on 7 June, 2016, three years after he led Nigeria to their third Africa Cup of Nations crown in South Africa.





In a tweet on their handle, Caf wrote: “Today marks 2 years on Nigerian legend, Stephan Keshi’s passing. Gone but never forgotten #RIP.”





In same vein, former Eagles skipper Nwankwo Kanu said the world would never forget the “Big Boss” and the memories he brought.





“Today we remember Nigeria and Africa football legend Late Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi who passed on, on this day in 2016. Thank you for the memories ‘The Big Boss.’ We can never forget you. #WeRememberKeshi,” the former Arsenal star tweeted.





Keshi led Nigeria to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they made a round of 16 finish.





He also played for the West Africans at four AFCON competitions (1984, 1988, 1992 and 1994) and qualified Togo to the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany, the first and only time in the country’s history.

