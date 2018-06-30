Businessman Strangulated At Onitsha Market

Published:

The dreaded Ikanga boys Lester allegedly killed a businessman by the name Ndu NwokoloHe is from Delta state and ply his trade at Amazing grace plaza omain market Onitsha.He's in his mid 30s.They took him to their hideout at Otumoye street within Bida axis and strangled him to death.This Urchin called IKANGA has been in detention before his release by Anambra state government during the last governorship election. He started his evil works again by molesting innocent traders within Onitsha Metropolis.Few months ago, D ikanga Terror man assaulted the wife of Adazi Ani born businessman slapped the wife and boasted that heaven will not fall and later ran away from his hideout only to appear and committed this heinous crime today. There have been destruction of people properties and business by the protester since today. The suspected Ikanga and his gang has been on the run since morning.